WWE Announces "WWE ID" Developmental Designation
WWE announced today that it is expanding its footprint in the developmental world.
In a press release, WWE announced that it has launched a new program called WWE ID, short for WWE Independent Development, a developmental program designed to provide independent wrestlers a potential path to WWE.
“WWE ID is the latest in our efforts to identify and support the journey of up-and-coming wrestlers, in turn raising the profile of and strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is quoted in the press release.
In the program, WWE plans to provide prominent independent wrestling schools with the WWE ID designator with the purpose of providing new trainees and existing talent with enhanced developmental opportunities.
The concept, innovative for its approach, provides a new level of financial assistance to independent wrestling schools not seen before by WWE. In the Triple H Era, WWE has expanded its approach to promotions outside the realm of the WWE Universe, most notably by working agreements with TNA and Pro Wrestling NOAH, as well as acknowledgment on air by Michael Cole and other commentators regarding Superstars’ previous accomplishments and championships in other promotions.
Multiple questions still loom, however, on the granular parts of these new agreements, such as exclusivity and signing rights deals for designated prospects that may prevent them from exploring other career opportunities and whether WWE will integrate the more prominent independent wrestling schools to become extensions of the WWE brand.
WWE announced the first five independent wrestling schools to receive the WWE ID designation: Booker T’s “Reality of Wrestling” in Houston, TX, Cody Rhodes’ “Nightmare Factory” in Atlanta, GA, Seth Rollins’ “Black and Brave Academy” in Davenport, IA, “Elite Pro Wrestling Training Academy” in Concord, NH, and “KnokX Pro Academy” in Los Angeles, CA.
In addition to the school’s designator, WWE ID will also identify top independent wrestling prospects with a WWE ID “Prospect” designation, which will allow WWE to support their development with financial opportunities, training, mentorship, access to their facilities and in-ring training. WWE is also planning on showcasing these prospects and their paths through WWE’s social media accounts.
