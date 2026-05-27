Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and Others Dealt Significant Setback in WWE Shareholder Lawsuit

Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan and their fellow defendants will now have the burden of disproving five facts presumed to be true during the upcoming shareholder trial next month.

The civil case centers around a challenge to the deal that saw Endeavor Group Holdings purchase WWE in 2023, forming now parent company TKO in the process. There is a claim that McMahon guided the sale of his company to his friend and TKO’s current Chief Executive Officer Ari Emanuel.

In the opinion obtained by POST Wrestling, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster in the Delaware Court of Chancery found that Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon and others used the auto-delete function on the Signal chat app to remove messages they were legally required to preserve.

Vince McMahon and Nick Khan sanctioned by judge in WWE merger lawsuit, heightening their burden to prevail at trialhttps://t.co/UtcT5fg7Tf pic.twitter.com/tXmbqWevLb — POST Wrestling (@POSTwrestling) May 27, 2026

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling writes that this ruling is a "significant setback" for the defendants.

Instead of the onus falling on the plaintiffs to prove their claims, the court will now be operating under the assumption that the following statements are true and accurate. Putting the responsibility on the defendants to demonstrate the opposite.

These five facts will be presumed true in the WWE merger lawsuit

Apr 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Emanuel’s promise to provide Vince with a continued role at any post-merger company after a transaction influenced Vince’s decision-making with respect to the merger.

Emanuel’s offer of indemnification and other legal support related to pending federal investigations of Vince’s alleged misconduct influenced Vince’s decision-making with respect to the merger.

Vince decided to pursue a transaction with Endeavor in 2022, before the Company initiated the strategic review process.

Khan communicated with Emanuel between August and December 2022 to facilitate a transaction between WWE and Endeavor.

Vince and Khan worked with [advisement firm] Raine to steer the process toward a deal with Endeavor and away from other potential bidders.

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; WWE ceo Nick Khan arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, Ari Emanuel and TKO COO Mark Shapiro will be among those testifying during the trial when it gets underway on Monday, June 8. Neither WWE or TKO are listed as defendants in the case.

A pre-trial settlement is not outside of the realm of possibility, but should the case move forward and the shareholders prevail, the court could award millions in damages to those who were impacted by the merger.

You can read the judge's full 41-page ruling in the POST Wrestling story, which is linked at the top of this page.