Why Street Fight Stipulation Was Added to Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio Match

WWE reportedly made a late change to one of the WrestleMania 42 matches.

It was a noteworthy weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as WWE presented its biggest show of the year on Saturday and Sunday.

The PLE featured Roman Reigns winning the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk, Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and more.

However, it appears that WWE made a last-minute decision to a certain match on the card.

The Reason WWE Changed WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Match

Finn Balor | Netflix

On Sunday's kickoff show, it was revealed that the Dominik Mysterio vs. "The Demon" Finn Balor match had been changed to a Street Fight. According to Fightful Select, WWE made the decision to add the stipulation during WrestleMania week.

The report states that the belief was that WrestleMania had too many straight-up one-on-one matches on the card, and that a Street Fight would increase the lineup's overall variety to prevent repetition.

Balor, sporting his "Demon" persona for the first time since WrestleMania 39, won the match, which featured tables and weapons thanks to the relaxed rules.

WrestleMania 42 featured eight traditional singles matches across the 13-match combined card. The only other stipulation match on the show saw Jacob Fatu defeat Drew McIntyre in a brutal Unsanctioned Match.

Will "The Demon" Finn Balor Return For Another Match?

With Balor notching the win, WWE fans are already debating as to when he'll bring back "The Demon" moniker.

It was a logical next step in his rivalry with Dominik after the latter helped oust Balor as the leader of the Judgment Day faction. If WWE decides to do a rematch between the two superstars, it's possible that Dominik could demand that it be a standard match without "The Demon" included.

Should WWE have other plans for Balor, a return to the Intercontinental Championship picture could be intriguing.

Penta retained the title in an action-packed six-man Ladder Match on WrestleMania Sunday, defeating Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Je'Von Evans, JD McDonagh, and Rusev, and the current champion hasn't backed down from anyone since dethroning Dominik to win the title on the March 2 edition of Raw.

There's no doubt that there would be lots of interest in a Balor vs. Penta clash for the gold, especially if Balor turns to his dark side to pursue the championship.

WWE's next PLE is Backlash in Tampa on May 9, with Clash In Italy set for May 31 at Inalpi Arena in Turin.