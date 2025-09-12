Will Nikki Bella And AJ Lee Reunite On WWE Raw?
Nikki Bella has opened up on AJ Lee’s WWE return.
Lee received an incredible ovation when she returned to WWE television for the first time in a decade on the September 5 edition of SmackDown, and her appearance on this week’s Raw officially set up a highly anticipated mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.
It’ll be Lee and CM Punk vs. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins at the upcoming PLE on September 20, with the event set to be the first to air on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service as part of the new deal between the two companies.
However, while Lee currently has her focus on Lynch, Nikki is aiming for a future on-screen interaction with three-time Divas Champion.
On the latest edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki weighed in on Lee’s return and teased the possibility of them reuniting again on Raw given their history.
“I actually hope we get a moment because when you think about it, everyone’s talking about it on the internet and it is true,” Nikki said. “I mean, we were so much of each other’s most important stories at that time with the Divas Championship before she had left and even with you and Paige, it was so much about us, and so the fact that we both are there, we have to have a moment.”
Nikki added that she’d love for them to have a backstage segment as soon as next Monday’s Raw, but she understands that both characters are focused on different things at the moment.
“I feel even this Monday, we should have a moment backstage, but in who we are as characters, but I know obviously they’re focused with that, but I’m hoping at some point we have that interaction because I know the fans would love it and it would be fun,” Nikki said.
Nikki and Lee had numerous matches in WWE over a decade ago, including Lee winning the Divas Championship from then-champion Paige - aka Saraya - and Nikki in a Triple Threat Match at Night of Champions 2014, and Nikki defeating Lee for the title two months later at Survivor Series.
What’s Next For Nikki Bella & AJ Lee?
Asuka defeated Nikki on this week’s Raw, and it’s uncertain what future storylines may be in the works for one half of The Bella Twins.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of intriguing matches for Lee after her comeback, which could include another match with Nikki.
Other potential opponents could include Roxanne Perez, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and others.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE SmackDown Preview (9/12/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Why WWE WrestleMania 43 Will Reportedly Be Held In Saudi Arabia
Saraya Reacts To AJ Lee's WWE Return & A Potential Frenemies Reunion