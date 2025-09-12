WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Dominik Mysterio has been chasing after the AAA Mega Championship for months and tonight may finally be the night he brings it back home to the Judgment Day.
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide goes live tonight at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), right after Friday Night Smackdown, from the Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
El Hijo del Vikingo was able to escape AAA TripleMania XXXIII back in August with the AAA Mega Title still in hand, but that was largely due to an assist from AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One still has a score to settle with Dirty Dom, but will Styles be in Sin City to have Vikingo's back once again?
WWE Raw Superstar Penta, meantime, will be making a special appearance in AAA for the first time since April 2024. What the legendary Luchador has planned for his return is anyone's guess, but tonight's main event should certainly pique his interest.
The AAA Latin American Championship will also be on the line as El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeats the gold against a hodgepodge of main roster and NXT stars in Dragon Lee, Ethan Page and JD McDonagh.
The New Day are looking to become 14-time World Tag Team Champions as they take on Psycho Clown & Pagano for the AAA titles and Natalya could become the new No. 1 Contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship if she defeats Faby Apache. Here’s what you need to know about today’s WWE Worlds Collide show in Las Vegas:
How to Watch WWE Worlds Collide:
Streaming: WWE YouTube channel (English and Spanish commentary)
WWE Worlds Collide Start Time:
Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
WWE Worlds Collide Location:
Location: The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada
WWE Worlds Collide Card (announced):
El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship
El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. JD McDonagh in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the AAA Latin American Championship
Psycho Clown & Pagano (c) vs. The New Day for the AAA World Tag Team Championship
Natalya vs. Faby Apache to determine No. 1 Contender for AAA Reina de Reinas Championship
Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Finn Bálor & Roxanne Perez
Niño Hamburguesa, Octagón Jr., Laredo Kid & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado & Mini Abismo Negro
Special appearance by Penta
