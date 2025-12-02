Fans & Wrestlers Share Heartfelt Tributes After CM Punk Announces The Death Of His Dog, Larry

CM Punk announced on Tuesday that he and AJ Lee's pet dog, Larry, has died.

The current WWE World Heavyweight Champion took to Instagram and announced to the world that Larry had crossed the rainbow bridge. Punk and AJ had owned the dog since 2015, and he not only popped up at various wrestling events over the years, but also had merchandise and ring attire designed with him as inspiration.

"The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love," Punk wrote. "Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love. We rescued Larry from Paws Chicago in February of 2015 and he changed our lives. I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him nor how much joy brought us.

"Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice. He lived a long amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skate boards. He made everywhere we went with him home. What a privilege to be so heart broken and devastated for having experienced such a bond," Punk added.

WWE fans and pro wrestlers across the industry pay tribute to Larry

Upon hearing the news of Larry's passing, fans and wrestlers across the industry took to social media to pay their respects. WWE posted a heartfelt goodbye to Larry that supported both Punk and Lee.

@WWE wrote: "RIP to the one and only Larry. Sending love to CM Punk and AJ Lee"

@jadecargill replied on Instagram, saying: "I'm so sorry"

@raquelwwe wrote: "Sending y'all love, I'm so sorry for your loss"

@stephanie.vaquer: "I'm so sorry for your loss, I hope you can find some comfort knowing he had a beautiful life full of love because of you. Sending you a big hug champ."

@rhearipley_wwe: "I'm so sorry"

@RealIggyLibra: "Sending love to Punk and AJ. Larry was truly special and meant a lot to so many."

Sending love to Punk and AJ. Larry was truly special and meant a lot to so many. — 𝗟⃥𝗜⃥𝗕⃥𝗥⃥𝗘⃥ (@RealIggyLibre) December 2, 2025

@newlightvisuals posted on X, saying: "Losing a dog hits a part of the heart like nothing else can. Rest easy, Larry. Sending love to Punk and AJ."

@mikesensational: "Rest in power, Larry. Pets don't just live with us, they stitch themselves into our hearts. CM Punk and AJ gave him the kind of love every animal deserves and he returned it a thousand times over. Unconditional love hurts the most when it's gone."

@wrestlemark85: "I'm sorry for your loss, my condolences to you both."

@havemercyy_ wrote: "I now understand why “Larry’s Dad” was embroidered on his jacket, right over his heart, and why he held it so tightly during Survivor Series: WarGames… Rest In Peace, Larry"

@jupturkey wrote: Sending love to them. Losing a pet hits different.

@americanartsii wrote: I know what it feels like loosing a pet. It's soul crushing. There part of your family. My condolences go to CM Punk and AJ Lee. RIP to the legend Larry. He will be dearly missed.

AJ Lee & CM Punk | WWE

Last night on WWE Raw, Paul Heyman and Breakker announced that they were next in line for a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. Breakker and Punk will square off for the championship on the first episode of Raw in 2026.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Update On The WWE And TNA Partnership Following AMC Announcement (Exclusive)

WWE Fans Rave About New Nattie Neidhart Vignette With Maxxine Dupri

WWE Prevented Liv Morgan From Taking Another Movie Role

WWE Raw Results (12/1/25): Knight And Gunther Make Cena Tournament Finals, Jey Loses Cool, Judgment Day Stands Tall