WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027
It's been heavily rumored for a while now and it appears that a deal has been struck to bring the biggest wrestling show in the world to Saudi Arabia in 2027.
The news began to make the rounds on social media Wednesday afternoon after Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh made the announcement during a Snapchat live video.
The rough translation of his comments reads as follows, "WrestleMania has been announced, for the first time outside of America, WrestleMania in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2027.”
Mike Johnson of PWInsider has since confirmed the announcement's authenticity. Johnson says a there was a press release that was issued in Arabic earlier in the day, but that was pulled shortly after being sent out.
"It was apparently sent out accidentally before it was scheduled to be publicly issued," Johnson wrote in his report. "PWInsider.com can confirm, however, that the story is 100% legitimate and an announcement is coming very soon."
WWE has yet to confirm the location for WrestleMania 43, although this is an event that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has long been after. There were previous rumblings that WWE might be holding a WrestleMania-style event, similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble back in 2018, in the near future, but it sounds like it will be the actual 'Showcase of the Immortals' heading overseas.
Saudi Arabia is already set to host the Royal Rumble this coming January.
WWE doubling down on Las Vegas in 2026
The host cities and countries for the next several WrestleMania events may now be locked in. WWE announced earlier this summer that WrestleMania 42 would be heading back to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this coming April, after previously confirming that the show would be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
As part of a deal to move it out of the Big Easy next year, New Orleans was awarded Money in the Bank 2026 and a WrestleMania to be held at a future date.
The city of Indianapolis, meantime, has also agreed to host the 'Grand Daddy of Them All' in the near future. Part of a massive three event deal that saw Lucas Oil Stadium play host to the Royal Rumble back in January. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indy is set to host Wrestlepalooza later this month, part of a separate agreement, with a future SummerSlam also in the works.
