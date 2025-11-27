Lash Legend Ready For Spotlight In Star-Studded Women's WarGames Match [Exclusive]

It's a moment nearly six years in the making.

Lash Legend will wrestle her first match as an official member of the SmackDown roster this Saturday when she competes in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series.

The former collegiate basketball star made her debut on the Blue Brand back on November 7, when she attacked Alexa Bliss and aligned herself with Nia Jax. Speaking to the Takedown on SI this week, Legend said it's been a full-throttle experience ever since that night in Greenville, South Carolina.

She's been thrown right into the deep end with segments on multiple episodes of Raw and SmackDown, alongside some of the biggest women's stars in professional wrestling. A major spotlight for a fresh NXT call-up, but it's a stage she's been prepared to step onto for quite some time.

Legend signed with WWE in December of 2019, but couldn't report to the Performance Center for a full year due to COVID restrictions during the height of the pandemic. She finally began her pro wrestling career the following December, the start of a five-year-long journey that she always knew would end with her making it to the main roster.

"I definitely went through my share of adversity, but I did not think that it wouldn't happen," Legend told The Takedown on SI. "I was just as optimistic as I could be about it and was just like keep grinding, keep grinding. It was gonna happen. I truly believe that I have something special to bring to the main roster. And as long as they believed in me, as much as I believed in myself, I felt like [it was] gonna happen."

Legend's confidence grew exponentially over the past year when she received the call to wrestle on multiple main roster Premium Live Events, including Crown Jewel, the Royal Rumble and Evolution.

The opportunity of getting to perform on those shows really helped her hit the ground running on SmackDown, as she was able to experience the differences between both brands. Most noticeably the change in pacing, not too dissimilar from her basketball days when she made the jump from Mississippi State to the Seattle Storm.

"I definitely feel like [NXT is a] third brand, because the NXT women's division is stacked and can hold their own for sure," Legend said. "A good comparison with collegiate basketball and [going to] the WNBA, the pace is much faster. The shot clock has less seconds. So, you gotta keep things going."



The process of going from NXT to the main roster, however, required Legend to make the exact opposite adjustment. She needed to learn to slow herself down and really take everything in.

"I feel like NXT may be like [fast-paced sound effects] and main roster is like, oh, we are on in these moments. Like, I'm gonna get you and yeah, I'm gonna look at you. It feels a little bit grander in those moments. So, there is a difference, but I think both are special in their own way."

This Saturday night at Survivor Series, Legend will have the chance to experience something completely brand new to her. Not only will she be stepping into WarGames for the first time in her career, but it will be her first cage match of any kind.

But don't expect her to lose any sleep or struggle to enjoy her Thanksgiving feast as the clock ticks down to show time.

Lash Legend knows she belongs in this Women's WarGames Match

"I feel good. I feel confident, honestly. Like yes, it's my first cage match, but I've dealt with weapons before. But the cage is a little different dynamic. I'm gonna have to ask Nia [Jax], 'okay, gimme some pointers, girl, what do I need to know? I'm definitely gonna do that, but... with the opportunity, let's just do it. It is what it is. We're here and we are gonna do our thing. I'm just more excited than anything."

Lash Legend is by far the biggest unknown for a large portion of the WWE audience, as the creative team has truly stacked the field of competitors for both the Women's and Men's WarGames Matches this year.

Multi-time World Champions, WrestleMania main eventers, future Hall of Famers, Legend's teammates and opponents have collectively accomplished everything there is to do in this business.

Being with them on Saturday is something Lash considers to be a blessing, and she's anxiously waiting for the opportunity to walk into San Diego's Petco Park and prove to the world what she already knows about herself.

"I'm looking around at these girls like, 'how did I get here? But you know what, I belong here. I tell myself that too. I belong here. I do, but it's just so cool. Just like that, I'm with all these amazing girls," Legend said. "I'm just ready to turn up and show y'all like, oh yeah, she's that girl for real. I don't feel like [there's] pressure."

