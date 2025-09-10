AEW Dynamite Preview (9/10/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
In the final week of AEW's residency in 2300 Arena, several of the promotion's top stars are in action, including the Men's and Women's World Champions, plus the TBS Champion.
AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page is on a quest for revenge tonight after the Don Callis Family, specifically TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, was responsible for putting Kenny Omega out of action last Wednesday. The attack followed a stellar eight-man tag team match where former AEW tag team champions Page and Omega teamed up for the first time since 2023.
Page will go one-on-one with Josh Alexander in a grudge match. Still, he'll need to keep an eye out for the rest of the Don Callis Family, especially Kyle Fletcher, who made it clear on Collision that he has sights on carrying more gold, namely the AEW Men's World Championship on his shoulders.
With limited allies on his side, will the champion be able to beat Alexander for the second time this year, or will the numbers advantage from the Don Callis Family be too much to overcome?
In a rare occurrence, tonight's Dynamite will feature two high-stakes women's matches with both of the division's top champions in action on the road to All Out Toronto.
After Riho made a shocking return last week with a challenge for the TBS Championship at All Out in Toronto, Mercedes Moné will team up with Riho's mentor, Emi Sakura, to face the inaugural AEW Women's World Champion and Alex Windsor.
Will Moné manage to get in Riho's head before All Out, or will Riho force the CEO to doubt herself in her first match in over a year?
AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm is looking to get her hands dirty after laying down the gauntlet on Collision to defend her title in a 4-way match at All Out against Thekla, Kris Statlander, and Jamie Hayter. Seeing no reason to wait until September 20th, Storm asked for someone on the roster to step up and fight her in Philadelphia, and the Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue stepped up to the plate.
Both women are no strangers to getting hardcore and bloody so it's only right that they'll go one-on-one in a Philly Street Fight in a building that once housed ECW and many consider to be the birthplace of hardcore wrestling in America.
Can we expect Toni Storm to prove again why she has yet to be dethroned as the multi-hyphenate face of the division or will Skye Blue and the Triangle of Madness have some tricks up their sleeves for the champ?
Ricochet will face off with The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin ahead of their trios clash at All Out. In Toronto, Ricochet will be joined by Gates of Agony to take on Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP. As the tension between the two teams continues to grow, can Ricochet get the upper hand on the former AEW World Tag Team Champion, or will Dynamite be an opportunity for Benjamin to show how he "hurts people"?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander
Mercedes Moné & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Alex Windsor
"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue in a Philly Street Fight
Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet
