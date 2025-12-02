WWE Prevented Liv Morgan From Taking Another Movie Role

Liv Morgan may have taken her first major steps into Hollywood this year after wrapping filming for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo in May, but the former WWE Women's World Champion almost had another movie role to her name prior to signing with Paradigm talent agency.

Morgan, who returned to WWE television at Survivor Series 2025, helping Dominik Mysterio regain the Intercontinental Title by low-blowing John Cena, was initially identified for a role in 2024 wrestling biopic Queen of the Ring.

Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair Almost Starred in Queen of the Ring

Fightful Select reported that both Morgan and 14-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair had been offered roles in the Ash Avildsen directed film. However, neither WWE star would end up on the silver screen as part of the Mildred Burke biopic.

Instead, AEW's Kamille was cast in place of Flair. AEW actually promoted the film quite heavily, given Toni Storm also played a part in the production.

Morgan, meanwhile, was approached for a part in the Burke biopic, but, according to Fightful's sources, was stopped from joining the cast by WWE.

No reason has been given as to why Morgan and Flair were prevented from taking parts in the film, but their lack of involvement didn't seem to enamor WWE with the Queen of the Ring team, who took to social media to bring up several grievances they had with the company surrounding the promotion of the film and their involvement (or lack thereof) with it.

Queen of the Ring Team Slammed WWE on Social Media

The movie hit theatres in March of this year to mostly positive reviews (it currently holds a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and, as part of the promotion for the film, used the tagline "The movie WWE doesn't want you to see".

When asked on X why WWE wouldn't want anyone to see the film, given that Burke never competed inside a WWE ring (she is a legacy member of the company's Hall of Fame, however), the Queen of the Ring social team responded, “you should ask them why they tried to block us from running TV ads during Raw (illegal), why they asked us to sponsor their events, we agreed to the financial deal then they pulled us out last minute..this is just a glimpse into the sabotaging behavior.. perhaps we will expand on the intel.”

you should ask them why they tried to block us from running TV ads during Raw (illegal), why they asked us to sponsor their events, we agreed to the financial deal then they pulled us out last minute..this is just a glimpse into the sabotaging behavior.. perhaps we will expand on… — Queen of the Ring (@QOTRmovie) May 17, 2025

Morgan's upcoming project, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, is currently slated for a 2026 release, with Morgan one of the top billed cast members alongside Lily James (The Iron Claw, Pam and Tommy) and Shun Oguri (Godzilla vs Kong). Morgan was represented by current talent agency Paradigm for her casting in Bad Lieutenant, but was not with the agency when approached for Queen of the Ring.

Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will serve as a direct sequel to Abel Ferrara's 1992 original, which starred Harvey Keitel as the bad lieutenant in question. Takashi Miike, known for directing violent cult hits such as Audition and Ichi The Killer, is helming the project as director.

