WWE Advertising a Change to Becky Lynch's Match at Saturday Night's Main Event

Apparently the Women's Intercontinental Championship will now be on the line this weekend when Becky Lynch takes on Sol Ruca at Saturday Night's Main Event.

This was a match that was made official during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, but the company initially stated that The Man would not be defending her prestigious title.

During an in-ring promo exchange with the recent NXT call-up, Lynch correctly pointed out that Ruca had yet to win a match since joining the Red Brand. Thus, in Becky's mind, she had not done anything to earn an opportunity to challenge for the Women's IC Title. The creative team apparently thinks differently from the reigning champion.

WWE released an official match graphic for Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca on the company Instagram account Tuesday evening, and it says that the Women's Intercontinental Championship will now be up for grabs.

No explanation has been given for the creative change. As of this writing, Instagram is the only WWE platform that is displaying this graphic. Neither Becky Lynch nor Sol Ruca has commented on the advertisement, but The Man did share it in her Instagram stories.

Assuming there was no clerical error, this match Saturday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana will be the second title defense of Lynch's third reign as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She was able to defeat IYO SKY last month, thanks to an assist from Asuka, but will she be able to overcome the extremely talented Sol Ruca?

Sol Ruca | Netflix

The 26-year-old is no stranger to championship gold in WWE, having held both the Women's North American Championship and Women's Speed Title during her tenure in NXT.

It was at this same event last December when Ruca put herself on the main roster map with a spectacular showing against Bayley. She knocked off the multi-time WWE Women's Champion on the night of John Cena's retirement, in what is arguably the biggest win of her career to date. Perhaps she'll top it this weekend.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):

Penta vs. Ethan Page | WWE

Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship

Brie Bella & Paige (c) or The Judgment Day vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab