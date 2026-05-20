WWE Advertising a Change to Becky Lynch's Match at Saturday Night's Main Event
Apparently the Women's Intercontinental Championship will now be on the line this weekend when Becky Lynch takes on Sol Ruca at Saturday Night's Main Event.
This was a match that was made official during Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina, but the company initially stated that The Man would not be defending her prestigious title.
During an in-ring promo exchange with the recent NXT call-up, Lynch correctly pointed out that Ruca had yet to win a match since joining the Red Brand. Thus, in Becky's mind, she had not done anything to earn an opportunity to challenge for the Women's IC Title. The creative team apparently thinks differently from the reigning champion.
WWE released an official match graphic for Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca on the company Instagram account Tuesday evening, and it says that the Women's Intercontinental Championship will now be up for grabs.
No explanation has been given for the creative change. As of this writing, Instagram is the only WWE platform that is displaying this graphic. Neither Becky Lynch nor Sol Ruca has commented on the advertisement, but The Man did share it in her Instagram stories.
Assuming there was no clerical error, this match Saturday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana will be the second title defense of Lynch's third reign as the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. She was able to defeat IYO SKY last month, thanks to an assist from Asuka, but will she be able to overcome the extremely talented Sol Ruca?
The 26-year-old is no stranger to championship gold in WWE, having held both the Women's North American Championship and Women's Speed Title during her tenure in NXT.
It was at this same event last December when Ruca put herself on the main roster map with a spectacular showing against Bayley. She knocked off the multi-time WWE Women's Champion on the night of John Cena's retirement, in what is arguably the biggest win of her career to date. Perhaps she'll top it this weekend.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Match Card (Announced):
- Penta (c) vs. Ethan Page for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Logan Paul & Austin Theory (c) vs. The Street Profits for the World Tag Team Championship
- Brie Bella & Paige (c) or The Judgment Day vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com