WWE Raw Results (5/18/26): Brock Lesnar Returns, Tribal Combat Set For Reigns And Fatu, The Vision Takes Over

WWE Raw this week began nearly exactly like it ended last week.

Fatu closed the show last week with a vicious attack on Roman Reigns. Fatu put Reigns through a table and then posed as the show went off the air. This week, Reigns wanted to get revenge on Fatu early in the show, but Fatu beat him to it. Fatu called Reigns out, but The Usos answered the call.

Jimmy and Jey yelled at Fatu for taking things too far with Reigns and said he should have acknowledge Reigns as the tribal chief after Reigns beat him at Backlash. In response, Fatu attacked them. Reigns came out to help his cousins and the OG Bloodline left Fatu laying in the ring. That's where Fatu made the challenge.

Fatu writhed in pain in the ring and yelled for Reigns on the microphone. He challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns accepted and later in the show Adam Pearce made it official for Clash in Italy. The winner of the match will not only be champion, but will get acknowledgement from the loser as tribal chief.

THE BEAST IS SO BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/p2asTQu3gm — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

Later in the show, WWE Raw was flipped on it's head. Oba Femi was preparing for his open challenge match and as he posed in the ring, was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar. Lesnar decimated Femi and hit him with four consecutive F5's. Lesnar then walked up the ramp as the audience buzzed.

Right after, Adam Pearce spoke with Paul Heyman backstage. Pearce said that he filed retirement papers for Lesnar and demanded to know what was going on with Heyman and Lesnar. Heyman said that Lesnar was retired, but then handed Pearce a contract. Heyman said that contract was for Clash in Italy and already signed by Lesnar. Heyman said that if he could get Oba Femi to sign it, Pearce would have the biggest rematch in history available to him.

In other action on the show this week, Sol Ruca and Becky Lynch exchanged words in the middle of the ring. The promo battle led to a match between both women at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. Also, Finn Balor defeated JD McDonagh in a Street Fight and the team of Paige and Brie Bella successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

In the main event of the show, Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory. Logan Paul got heavily involved in the match, but Rollins fought him off. Paul tried to give Theory brass knuckles, but Rollins intercepted them. Rollins tried to use them, but was caught by the referee. Right after, Rollins countered a pin attempt into a Pedigree for the victory.

.@bronbreakkerwwe was just shot out of a CANNON!! 😱



This is a VERY bad man!! pic.twitter.com/k82bUXKsB8 — WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2026

After the match, Paul and Theory attacked Rollins. The Street Profits made the save and took out The Vision. Bron Breakker ran to the ring and took them both out. Rollins brawled with Breakker, but was eventually dropped with a spear. The Vision kept up their attack on the three other men until WWE officials broke it up as the show went off the air.

WWE Raw Match Results

Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins | Netflix

Finn Balor defeated JD McDonagh in a Street Fight

El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo defeated Original El Grande Americano, Bluto, and Julio in a Tornado Tag Team Match

Paige and Brie Bella defeated Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Oba Femi Open Challenge was interrupted by Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins defeated Austin Theory