AEW Collision Results (6/6/26): Another Woman Advances in the Owen Hart Tournament

Tonight's episode of AEW Collision took place at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

Last week's episode featured multiple championship matches, including Konosuke Takeshita successfully defending the International Championship in the main event against Daniel Garcia.

You can check out the quick match results for this evening's episode of Collision by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

TONIGHT, LIVE NATIONWIDE ON TNT at 8E/5P!



What part of tonight's Saturday #AEWCollision has you the most hyped?



Be sure to tune in NATIONWIDE at 8e/5p LIVE on @TNTDrama & @HBOMax, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/dPB06bwb7O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2026

AEW Collision results:

This week's episode of Collision kicked off with TayJay taking Divine Dominion to the limit for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles. The finish of the match saw Megan Bayne and Lena Kross hit Anna Jay with the double chokeslam to score the pinfall victory for their team.

The Don Callis Family are seen backstage beating up local enhancement talent in the background as Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta cut a promo burying former member Konosuke Takeshita.

.@TheDonCallis Family is thriving right now with the addition of "The Jet" ... and @TrentyLocks got a new wristwatch!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/IThEPecvEf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

Back in the ring, we see the surprise AEW return of Alan Angels. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't a great homecoming as he was matched up with Shane Taylor. The match didn't last very long, and Taylor picked up a pretty one-sided victory.

After the match, Shane Taylor cuts a promo on the Death Riders, declaring that Shane Taylor Promotions is now the most dangerous faction here in AEW. Taylor dares Moxley to come to the ring, and the Death Riders oblige, leading to a trios match between the two factions.

"Shane Taylor Promotions will be THE most violent group that AEW has ever seen!" @Shane216Taylor has called out the Death Riders!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nLMxS4FgKx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

Don't mess with the Death Riders

Taylor shifted to the commentator's table as fans were treated to a very entertaining trios match, as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC of the Death Riders defeated Lee Moriarty and The Infantry.

That rather long match was followed up with a quick squash match, which saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Beef with a Liontamer to send yet another message to Chris Jericho. After the match, Ciampa put Beef in another Liontamer outside of the ring and wouldn't let go until Tony Schiavone told everyone that he was better than Jericho.

The Psycho Killer is waiting for @IAmJericho!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pE5TncRbvc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

Backstage, we see Shane Taylor and Trish Adora. Taylor took out Wheeler Yuta backstage and issued a challenge to Moxley for next week.

Things shifted back to ringside as Clark Connors of The Dogs went one-on-one with Juice Robinson of the Bang Bang Gang. The finish of the match saw David Finlay get involved, which allowed Connors to hit Robinson with a spear to score the pinfall victory.

The shillelagh finds purchase and helps @ClarkConnors to finish off Juice Robinson!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/dEr4rOVAeH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

So much for qualifying matches...

A video package airs, announcing the six women who will compete in next month's Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant TBS Championship. Those names are:

Hikaru Shida

Kris Statlander

Harley Cameron

Mina Shirakawa

Queen Aminata

Zayda Steel

A NEW Champion will be crowned on July 1st!



Six competitors will step in the ring, but who will survive and be crowned champion? The TBS Championship will be on the line in the FIRST EVER Survival of the Fittest Match in AEW!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/t186VUh1Ut — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir are backstage. Moxley accepts Shane Taylor's challenge for a Continental Championship match this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Back in the ring, The Conglomeration defeated LFI to retain the AEW World Trios Titles.

Anything @SammyGuevara can do, @OrangeCassidy can do ... however he wants!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zVSLyjeUfN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

What the Dog doing?

Backstage, The Dogs declare they are done with the Bang Bang Gang for the time being and shift their focus to the Young Bucks. David Finlay challenges Matt and Nick Jackson to a match next week in Cincinnati to determine the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

A very weird backstage segment takes place when Lexy Nair tries to interview the Conglomeration. They are interrupted by Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta and Romero issues a challenge to Cassidy to face Andrade El Idolo on Dynamite, after an awkward exchange, Cassidy accepted.

What are we even doing here? Yes, @OrangeCassidy accepts. Now LEAVE!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/utKAZkqi2B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

In the main event of the evening, Hazuki defeated Persephone to advance to the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament to face Mercedes Moné on June 17.

Hazuki leaves to celebrate her victory as Mercedes hits the ring and attacks Persephone. Hazuki returns to make the save, but Mercedes takes her down, too. As the CEO goes to leave, Hazuki dives on her at ringside as AEW Collision goes off the air.

The CEO, @MercedesVarnado, gets a bit of payback on Persephone AND launches a sneak attack against her #OwenCup opponent @0929_hazuki!



Watch the #AEWCollision replay RIGHT NOW on @HBOMax! pic.twitter.com/W7yEti0DxT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

AEW Collision quick results:

Divine Dominion defeated TayJay to retain the AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles

Shane Taylor defeated Alan Angels

The Death Riders defeated Shane Taylor Promotions

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Beef

Clark Connors defeated Juice Robinson

The Conglomeration defeated LFI to retain the AEW World Trios Championship

Hazuki defeated Persephone in to advance to the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup