WWE and Ghostwrite Celebrate 30 Years of Austin 3:16 With Limited Collectable Auction
WWE and ghostwrite are teaming up for 3:16 Day. What?! You heard me.
An online auction for the “Stone Cold” Steve Austin 400% ghost, a highly limited collectible figure, is now live.
The release pays tribute to the moment that helped define the Attitude Era, when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin delivered his now-famous “Austin 3:16” speech at King of the Ring 1996 — a phrase that would become one of the most recognizable in WWE history.
Nearly three decades later, that phrase continues to be celebrated by WWE fans around the world every March.
The 400% ghost incorporates elements inspired by Austin’s signature look, including his vest and iconic catchphrases, with packaging designed to reference key visual moments from his career.
This release will be distributed through a Blind Dutch Auction, with 90 total units available. Collectors will receive one of three randomized variants:
- Base Edition
- Gold Crown Parallel – limited to 10 pieces
- Fire Crown Parallel – a 1-of-1 chase version
The perfect collectable for fans of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
Winning bidders will have a 10% chance of receiving the Gold Crown version and a 1% chance of receiving the Fire Crown.
This marks the first time ghostwrite has introduced its Gold and Fire parallel chase system into the 400% product line, a format previously used in the company’s 100% blind box figures.
“This release marks a new chapter for ghostwrite’s 400% product line,” said Josh Luber, Founder and CEO of ghostwrite. “Collectors of our 100% blind box products are well familiar with the rare Gold and Fire parallels — these chase figures have proven highly coveted and collectible on the market. Now, for the first time ever, 400% collectors can chase these same parallels when they purchase a ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin ghost in our auction.”
The auction went live at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) Friday morning and will run until Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT).
Previous WWE collaborations featuring John Cena and The Undertaker ranked among ghostwrite’s most in-demand releases, drawing strong interest from both collectors and WWE fans.
The "Stone Cold" auction went live just days ahead of what could be the Texas Rattle Snakes' next appearance on WWE programming. With 3:16 Day falling on a Monday this year, WWE has reportedly been in contact with the Hall of Famer to see if he'd be willing to show up in San Antonio, Texas to raise some hell and chug some beer.
The last time that Austin appeared on a 3:16 episode of Raw was back in 2020, when he and Becky Lynch conducted a segment in front of an empty WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com