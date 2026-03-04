WWE Announces New Seasons of Popular A&E TV Shows

WWE and A&E are continuing their content partnership in 2026.

A&E has been home to various documentary-style WWE shows over the past few years, and on Wednesday, both companies announced additional seasons of several popular shows.

Among the shows returning are Biography: WWE Legends. This is a documentary program that details the careers of some of the biggest WWE stars in history. Former subjects included "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, and others.

The new season of Biography on A&E will feature Legion of Doom, The Four Horsemen, and The Von Erich Family. The premiere is scheduled for April 26.

Other returning shows include the reality show WWE LFG and WWE's Greatest Moments. WWE LFG will undergo a format change, but will still feature wrestlers working with top talent to advance through the ranks of the WWE developmental system. WWE Superstars, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, Kevin Owens, Natalya and others will join the show at various points throughout the season.

As for WWE's Greatest Moments, Michael Cole will host the show that will count down some of the greatest WWE moments from the 80s, 90s, and now. Like Biography, both new seasons of LFG and WWE's Greatest Moments will premiere on A&E on April 26.

"A&E and WWE have announced the return of several fan-favorite series as part of their ongoing programming partnership," the companies said in a press release.

"A new season of “WWE LFG” debuts with an all-new format, spotlighting rising talent as they compete for the chance to become the next WWE Superstar. “Biography: WWE Legends” returns featuring in-depth profiles of iconic Superstars including The Legion of Doom, The Four Horsemen, and the Von Erichs.

"In addition, “WWE’s Greatest Moments,” hosted by renowned WWE announcer Michael Cole, will celebrate some of the most unforgettable moments in WWE history. New seasons premiere Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, continuing a multi-year partnership that is set to air about 200 hours of original programming in the years ahead."

These season premieres on A&E are perfectly timed to extend WWE's busy WrestleMania window in April.

WrestleMania 42 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas the weekend before the premieres on April 18 and April 19. Announced matches for the show include CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship, and Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship.