Major Update on the Next WWE Appearance for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Last time "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was in a WWE ring, he was driving a four-wheeler, drinking beer, and announcing the weekend attendance for WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

With 3/16 day looming and perfectly timed up with next week's episode of Monday Night Raw, is WWE planning another appearance for Austin?

They sure are.

According to a new report by Wrestlevotes and Fightful, WWE is hopeful that Austin will be able to make an appearance on next week's episode of Raw. The report indicates that there have been conversations between Austin and the company about a potential appearance next week.

The last time Austin appeared on a 3/16 edition of the show , there weren't any fans in the audience. Austin appeared on the first COVID edition of Raw, which took place in front of nobody at the WWE Performance Center.

During that appearance, Austin and Becky Lynch hit Stunners on a variety of different members of the Raw roster, including Byron Saxton and The Street Profits. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Austin returned to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 38 and ended up competing in an impromptu match against Kevin Owens in the night one main event. Austin was victorious in that match, but hasn't wrestled since.

WWE and Austin are doing business together in the lead-up to this year's WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas. Once again, WWE will be running its WWE World fan convention, and Austin is the biggest star announced for that event. Austin will be doing signings throughout the weekend at the convention.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Is there another match for Steve Austin to have in WWE?

As for the big question, will Austin ever wrestle another match? He has some options currently on the WWE roster. An Austin match against CM Punk is a major dream match that many fans have wanted to see. And with Punk back in the WWE fold, a match against Austin has potential.

In addition to Punk, Austin against Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Gunther, and even Cody Rhodes would do big business for WWE. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Austin said his body could handle another match, but that it wasn't likely to happen.

WrestleMania 42 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row on April 18 and April 19.

Announced matches for the show include Reigns vs. Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.