WWE Hall Of Famer Announced For WWE 2K26 Franchise Debut

A WWE Hall of Famer is finally set to make a long-awaited franchise debut in WWE 2K26.

The popular video game series will release on March 13, with early access available this Friday for fans who purchase the Attitude Era, Monday Night Wars, or King of Kings editions.

WWE unveiled the ratings for every playable superstar last week. Rhea Ripley is the highest-rated active superstar with a 96, while Super John Cena achieved the elusive perfect 100 rating.

WWE 2K26 website teaser. | 2K Games

In addition to the full roster playable at launch, 2K has also announced special Ringside Pass DLC content that’ll release in the coming months.

And one of those announcements features a popular legend joining the game for the first time in series history.

In a post on X, 2K shared that Torrie Wilson will be part of the Ringside Pass Season 3 DLC package, which is set to release in June.

“Torrie Wilson is coming to WWE 2K26, baby!” Wilson said. “I’m joining the roster as part of the Season 3 Ringside Pass coming in June. You better look out.”

Excited to announce that WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is making her franchise debut in Ringside Pass Season 3 for #WWE2K26 @Torrie11 pic.twitter.com/k7ExpKXQlH — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) March 5, 2026

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Other announced superstars for Season 3 thus far include Brian Pillman, La Parka, and Matt Cardona.

The new Ringside Season Pass system allows players to unlock rewards as they progress in the game via tiers within the free and premium tracks.

AAA stars El Hijo Del Vikingo, Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, and Flammer are part of the Ringside Pass Season 1 package at launch.

Season 2, which will be available in April, features the Demolition trio of Ax, Smash, and Crush, plus a yet-to-be-named women’s superstar.

Torrie Wilson has earned her spot in WWE 2K26

It’s about time for Wilson.

She got her start in professional wrestling in WCW in 1999 and would go on to join WWE during the Invasion angle in the summer of 2001.

While she never captured championship gold in WWE, Wilson was one of the most popular women’s superstars on the roster during her seven-year tenure with the company.

She was released from her contract in May 2008 and chose to retire from wrestling.

Since then, she has made various appearances on WWE television throughout the years, including being a surprise participant in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match in 2018.

Wilson also competed in the 20-woman Battle Royal at the first-ever women’s-only Evolution PLE that same year before returning for the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2021.