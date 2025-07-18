WWE Announces 11 New Dates For Upcoming Live Events
WWE with TKO announced Friday morning that episodes of Raw and Smackdown are headed to 11 new locations starting Sep. 5 and ending Nov. 24. The locations range as far as East as Springfield, Massachusetts on Sep. 15 and as far West as San Jose, California.
Tickets for these dates are expected to be on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local per market. WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena is confirmed to make his final Chicago, Illinois appearance inside All-State Arena on Sep. 5 for an episode of Smackdown. He is also confirmed to appear in front of his home state of Massachusetts for the city of Springfield inside Mass Mutual Center Sep. 15 for an episode of Raw.
The last of the 11 dates announced is a Nov. 24 episode of Raw inside Oklahoma City's Paycom Center. The full list of announced dates is below.
Date
Location
Venue
Show
Sep. 5
Chicago, Illinois
All-State Arena
Smackdown
Sep. 8
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Fiserv Forum
Raw
Sep. 12
Norfolk, Virginia
Scope Arena
Smackdown
Sep. 15
Springfield, Massachusetts
Mass Mutual Center
Raw
Sep. 29
Raleigh, North Carolina
Lenovo Center
Raw
Oct. 3
Cincinnati, Ohio
Heritage Bank Center
Smackdown
Oct. 6
Dallas, Texas
American Airlines Center
Raw
Oct. 17
San Jose, California
SAP Center
Smackdown
Oct. 20
Sacramento, California
Golden 1 Center
Raw
Oct. 24
Tempe, Arizona
Mullet Arena
Smackdown
Nov. 24
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Paycom Center
Raw
Presale information will be made available first to fans who register, and will be made available for purchase Wednesday, July 23 at 10am local.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Sting Reveals If He Would Consider Having One More Match
Netflix Reveals WWE Viewership Numbers In The United States And Internationally
CM Punk Reveals Why His Relationship With Triple H Has Improved
TNA Announce WWE Superstar AJ Styles Will Appear At Slammiversary