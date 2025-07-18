Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Announces 11 New Dates For Upcoming Live Events

RAW and Smackdown could be headed to a city near you after major announcement.

Aidan Chacon

WWE logo
WWE logo / WWE

WWE with TKO announced Friday morning that episodes of Raw and Smackdown are headed to 11 new locations starting Sep. 5 and ending Nov. 24. The locations range as far as East as Springfield, Massachusetts on Sep. 15 and as far West as San Jose, California.

Tickets for these dates are expected to be on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local per market. WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena is confirmed to make his final Chicago, Illinois appearance inside All-State Arena on Sep. 5 for an episode of Smackdown. He is also confirmed to appear in front of his home state of Massachusetts for the city of Springfield inside Mass Mutual Center Sep. 15 for an episode of Raw.

John Cena
WWE.com

The last of the 11 dates announced is a Nov. 24 episode of Raw inside Oklahoma City's Paycom Center. The full list of announced dates is below.

Date

Location

Venue

Show

Sep. 5

Chicago, Illinois

All-State Arena

Smackdown

Sep. 8

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum

Raw

Sep. 12

Norfolk, Virginia

Scope Arena

Smackdown

Sep. 15

Springfield, Massachusetts

Mass Mutual Center

Raw

Sep. 29

Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center

Raw

Oct. 3

Cincinnati, Ohio

Heritage Bank Center

Smackdown

Oct. 6

Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center

Raw

Oct. 17

San Jose, California

SAP Center

Smackdown

Oct. 20

Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center

Raw

Oct. 24

Tempe, Arizona

Mullet Arena

Smackdown

Nov. 24

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center

Raw

Presale information will be made available first to fans who register, and will be made available for purchase Wednesday, July 23 at 10am local.

