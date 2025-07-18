Sting Reveals If He Would Consider Having One More Match
While many wrestling fans would love to see "The Icon" Sting have one more match, it doesn't appear to be something that is in the cards.
The 66-year-old retired at AEW Revolution in 2024 following a memorable tag team match with The Young Bucks. He and Darby Allin retained their AEW Tag Team Championship in the match, with the WWE Hall of Famer closing out his career a champion while getting Matt Jackson to submit to one final Scorpion Deathlock.
But wrestling retirements are often never final. Naturally, many would wonder what it would take for Stinger to consider coming out of retirement. In an interview with the Major Figure Podcast, he revealed it's likely not going to happen.
“I actually wanted to retire as Old Man Sting," he said, which is notable considering he's on his final convention tour in his Crow Sting face paint. “I’ve got enough fans going, ‘One more. Just one more.’ Right, one more match. I’m 66 now, enough is enough.”
Even though his last match was considered by many to be a classic, Sting recently revealed he is not one to watch his matches back at all. Incredibly, he hasn't even watched his farewell match back as of yet.
Sting is a six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, and is one of the rare few performers who has wrestled in WCW, WWE, AEW, TNA, and the NWA. He is currently signed to AEW on a legends-style contract, and was a part of the event promotion for AEW All In: Texas.
