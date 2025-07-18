CM Punk Reveals Why His Relationship With Triple H Has Improved
CM Punk says that the reason his relationship with Triple H is less adversarial is because the two men are no longer competing with the other in WWE.
Punk opened up on his relationship with Triple H in a brand new interview with TV Insider saying that both he and Triple H have different perspectives now and that because they aren't competing against one another, they can accomplish their goals and help the new crop of talent in the company.
“Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding. I’ve advanced in my life to a point where I have the perspective I didn’t have before. For him likewise has advanced in life to where he has experiences and knowledge he didn’t have before.- CM Punk (h/t WrestlePurist)
Punk continued regarding Triple H:
Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation and kind of guide them the right way with their creativity showing through but also producing them.“- CM Punk (h/t WrestlePurist)
Since returning to WWE in November of 2023, Punk has been in prominent matches for a Triple H-led WWE. He wrestled in the night one main event of WrestleMania this year against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Punk lost that match, but it was his first official WrestleMania main event of his career.
This year, Punk will also be wrestling for the world championship at SummerSlam. On this week's episode of Raw, Punk won a number one contender Gauntlet Match and earned the right to face Gunther for the title.
WWE Summerslam airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally from inside Metlife Stadium on August 2 and August 3. Other announced matches for the show include John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and more.
