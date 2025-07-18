Netflix Reveals WWE Viewership Numbers In The United States And Internationally
Netflix has made their viewership numbers available for the first time since Monday Night Raw moved to the streaming service on Jan. 6.
Raw is the only weekly wrestling show Netflix produces that airs in the United States, while their three shows and PLE's air internationally on the platform. United States viewership data for Smackdown, NXT, and PLE's was excluded from this biannual report, which covers the period from Jan. 1 through June 30.
The highest-viewed single night of a PLE on Netflix in 2025 wasn't WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble topped all PLE's in international viewership with three million viewers. WrestleMania 41 Saturday and Sunday trailed the Royal Rumble with 2.4 million and 2.8 million, respectively.
The debut of WWE's flagship show on Netflix achieved the highest amount of viewers for an episode of Raw in 2025 with 6.9 million viewers. This show saw CM Punk defeat Seth Rollins in the main event and Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat.
Aside from the second episode of Raw on Netflix, the third highest-viewed episode of the show was April 21, which saw Randy Orton hit WWE Champion John Cena with an RKO and Paul Heyman's new Seth Rollins-led faction brutalize his two former clients in CM Punk and Roman Reigns.
Data outlining Smackdown and NXT's international viewership was also revealed in the earnings report. An episode of Smackdown never secured more than 1.1 million international viewers. Three episodes reached the one million mark. By a sizable margin, NXT's highest-viewed PLE on Netflix went to the Jan. 7 New Year's Evil 2025 show which achieved 500,000 international viewers. Behind New Year's Evil in second place was NXT Roadblock with 300,000 international viewers.
Only six episodes of WWE Raw since within the timeframe described in the report reached a runtime of two hours or more. The only shows to fail at gaining three million views are the last three episodes ending on June 30. Due to the report's window closing, those three shows did not have as much time as other shows to gain more views. Viewing mostly occurs live or within the first few days of its release.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Nikki Bella On Why WWE Evolution Could Become An Annual Event
Former World Champion Shuts Down Talk Of Potential Retirement Match In WWE
Will Ospreay Could Miss More Time Away From AEW Than Originally Reported
Backstage Update On Kenny Omega After Missing AEW Dynamite Wednesday