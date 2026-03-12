WWE Announces Date and Location for Next Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE and Visit Fort Wayne jointly announced Thursday morning that the next Saturday Night’s Main Event special will emanate live from the County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Saturday, May 23.

This marks the first time since 2014 that Fort Wayne will host a televised WWE event and the first time that Saturday Night’s Main Event will be held in Indiana since 1992.

The Peacock exclusive special adds to what is already a jam-packed calendar for WWE. WrestleMania 42 is less than six weeks away, and the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' will be the first of four major events for the company through the end of May.

Three weeks after WrestleMania 42 comes to a close, WWE Backlash will take place on May 9 in Tampa, Florida, with SNME now sandwiched in between that Premium Live Event and the first-ever Clash in Italy on Sunday, March 31.

No WWE Superstars are currently being advertised for the show in Fort Wayne, but the most recent edition came back on January 24 from the Bell Centre in Montreal. It was a pretty big show that was headlined by the WWE Championship No. 1 Contender's Fatal Four Match between Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, Randy Orton and Trick Williams.

Zayn went on to win the match in front of his hometown fans, but failed to capture the company's top prize the following weekend when he lost to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

Tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event will go on sale starting Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) via Ticketmaster's website. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale through Ticketmaster starting on Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT).

Updated 2026 WWE major event calendar with SNME now on the schedule

NXT Stand & Deliver: Saturday, April 4 at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri.

WrestleMania 42: Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada

WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida

Saturday Night's Main Event: Saturday, March 23 at the County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Clash in Italy: Sunday, May 31 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

SummerSlam: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota