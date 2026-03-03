WWE Reportedly Discussing a WrestleMania 42 Match for Trick Williams
The clock is ticking down to WrestleMania 42, and the WWE creative team is reportedly still nailing down their plans for the biggest show of the year.
It was reported earlier in the day on Tuesday that opponents for Brock Lesnar, Oba Femi and Gunther have yet to be finalized, but they are all in the running to work with each other in some capacity. The company, meanwhile, appears to be closing in on a match for one of SmackDown's brightest new stars.
Former NXT and TNA World Champion Trick Williams has burst onto the scene after he was officially called up to the main roster earlier this year. He almost immediately caught fire with the WWE Universe and has been featured in numerous main event matches in recent weeks, most recently this past Saturday night at Elimination Chamber.
Williams and his lemon peppa steppas have grabbed the attention of several members of the locker room, in particular Sami Zayn. The pair have had several interactions with one another on screen since January, with Williams consistently taking shots at Zayn's inability to capture the WWE Championship.
Sami's pursuit of his first world title on the main roster has resulted in him crossing paths with Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu, but his championship aspirations are likely on hold through WrestleMania season.
What's the plan for Trick and Sami at WrestleMania 42?
The folks over at BodySlam are reporting that WWE is considering booking Sami Zayn versus Trick Williams at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this year, which would mark Williams' debut appearance on the show and Sami's return after missing out on competing at WrestleMania 41 last year in Las Vegas.
Other than one house show match last month in Texas, Williams and Zayn have only been in the ring together once before. They were both part of the Fatal 4-Way Match at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 24 to determine the No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship. Zayn won the match, but went on to lose to Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.
The WWE Championship Match for WrestleMania 42 has yet to be solidified, as of this writing. Randy Orton punched his ticket to Las Vegas by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this past Saturday night, thanks in large part to McIntyre.
Due to the Scottish Warrior's inference, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has ordered McIntyre to defend his title against Cody Rhodes this coming Friday night.
