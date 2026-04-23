WWE Announces Date and Ticket Info for Night of Champions 2026

WWE, the General Entertainment Authority, and Riyadh Season jointly announced Thursday morning that Night of Champions will be returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 27 this year.

The Premium Live Event will be making its return to the Kingdom of Arabia for the third time dating back to May 2023, when Jeddah hosted the first Night of Champions in nearly a decade.

“We are proud to welcome Night of Champions back to Riyadh and look forward to delivering another unforgettable night of WWE action for fans in the Kingdom and around the world," his Excellency Turki Alalshikh said in a statement.

John Cena and CM Punk | WWE.com

Riyadh hosted Night of Champions this past June, and the event broke the previous U.S. viewership record for a WWE PLE held in Saudi Arabia.

The show was headlined by the now-retired John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion successfully defended his title against the Best in the World after Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Cody Rhodes also won the King of the Ring Tournament that night by defeating his WrestleMania 42 opponent Randy Orton, and he eventually went on to win back the WWE Title from John Cena at SummerSlam.

Last year's edition of Night of Champions also featured Jade Cargill winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Solo Sikoa capturing the Men's United States Championship from Jacob Fatu and Rhea Ripley knocking off Raquel Rodriguez in a critically acclaimed Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight.

Night of Champions 2026 will be broadcast live in the United States on the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited plan, and internationally on Netflix. Tickets will go on sale Monday, April 27 via WeBook.

In 2027, Saudi Arabia will also host WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, marking the first time the two-night extravaganza will be held outside of North America.

Updated 2026 WWE Premium Live Event Calendar

WWE Backlash Tampa | WWE

WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida

Saturday Night's Main Event: Saturday, May 23 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Clash in Italy: Sunday, May 31 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

Night of Champions: Saturday, June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saturday Night's Main Event: Saturday, July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

SummerSlam: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Money in the Bank: Sunday, September 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana