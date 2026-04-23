WWE Announces Date and Ticket Info for Night of Champions 2026
WWE, the General Entertainment Authority, and Riyadh Season jointly announced Thursday morning that Night of Champions will be returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 27 this year.
The Premium Live Event will be making its return to the Kingdom of Arabia for the third time dating back to May 2023, when Jeddah hosted the first Night of Champions in nearly a decade.
“We are proud to welcome Night of Champions back to Riyadh and look forward to delivering another unforgettable night of WWE action for fans in the Kingdom and around the world," his Excellency Turki Alalshikh said in a statement.
Riyadh hosted Night of Champions this past June, and the event broke the previous U.S. viewership record for a WWE PLE held in Saudi Arabia.
The show was headlined by the now-retired John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. The Never Seen 17-Time World Champion successfully defended his title against the Best in the World after Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.
Cody Rhodes also won the King of the Ring Tournament that night by defeating his WrestleMania 42 opponent Randy Orton, and he eventually went on to win back the WWE Title from John Cena at SummerSlam.
Last year's edition of Night of Champions also featured Jade Cargill winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Solo Sikoa capturing the Men's United States Championship from Jacob Fatu and Rhea Ripley knocking off Raquel Rodriguez in a critically acclaimed Riyadh Boulevard Street Fight.
Night of Champions 2026 will be broadcast live in the United States on the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited plan, and internationally on Netflix. Tickets will go on sale Monday, April 27 via WeBook.
In 2027, Saudi Arabia will also host WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, marking the first time the two-night extravaganza will be held outside of North America.
Updated 2026 WWE Premium Live Event Calendar
- WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Saturday Night's Main Event: Saturday, May 23 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Clash in Italy: Sunday, May 31 at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy
- Night of Champions: Saturday, June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Saturday Night's Main Event: Saturday, July 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- SummerSlam: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Money in the Bank: Sunday, September 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com