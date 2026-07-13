WWE Announces Double Taping of Raw and SmackDown

WWE announced the date and venue for a double taping of Raw and SmackDown.

WWE previously held a double taping of Raw and SmackDown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 29. This scheduling shift allowed the company to give the superstars and staff time off for the Fourth of July weekend.

The next double taping won't be directly due to a holiday, but it will come close to a special day on the calendar. The new double taping replaces a Monday Night Raw event that was originally scheduled for Charlotte, North Carolina, and later postponed.

WWE Raw on Netflix Logo | WWE

New date announced for WWE Raw

The official X account for Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, announced that it will host a double taping of Raw and SmackDown on Friday, August 28. SmackDown will air live on Friday, while the taped episode of Raw will air on August 31. The taping will be held just over a week before Labor Day.

As of this writing, no matches or segments have been announced for the show. However, the graphic shows WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Oba Femi, Seth Rollins, Sol Ruca, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso under the Raw logo.

Gunther, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams, Cody Rhodes. Sami Zayn, Jade Cargill, and WWE Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton are being advertised for the SmackDown portion of the taping.

TWO SHOWS. ONE NIGHT.

Don't miss the WWE action LIVE in Cleveland on August 28.



🎟️: https://t.co/OtphRfW06P pic.twitter.com/pqTrdrTk2M — Rocket Arena (@RocketArena) July 13, 2026

The August 31st episode of WWE Raw was previously scheduled to be held at The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the event was postponed. Charlotte will instead host WWE SmackDown on February 19, 2027. Meanwhile, there still has not been a replacement named for the September 4th episode of WWE SmackDown.

That taping had been scheduled for the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. However, the event was canceled and no make-up date was announced. No reason for the cancellation was provided.

The Cleveland taping will mark the first time that a WWE show has been held there since February 9, when Rocket Arena hosted Raw. The card included two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches; LA Knight defeated Austin Theory and Penta, and Rhea Ripley beat Ivy Nile and Lyra Valkyria. Plus, The Usos defeated Alpha Academy to retain their tag team titles.

The Takedown on SI will provide more information for these episodes of Raw and SmackDown as it becomes available.