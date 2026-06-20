WWE Adjusts Summer Schedule Again By Postponing August Episode of Raw
WWE has made a second adjustment to the company's upcoming summer schedule, and once again, it involves the Queen City.
The Takedown on SI confirmed with the venue on Friday that the September 4 edition of WWE SmackDown, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, has now been canceled. No reason was given for the schedule change, and no make-up date was announced.
That Cincinnati show was one of 16 tapings for Raw and SmackDown that was announced by WWE back in May. Nearly 4000 tickets had already been sold according to WrestleTix, and those fans are set to receive automatic refunds. Folks who live near the other Queen City received a bit better bad news on Friday.
WWE's return to Charlotte, North Carolina has now been postponed
The Spectrum Center in Charlotte was scheduled to host Monday Night Raw on August 31, but the venue announced that WWE has now pushed off that event until early next year.
Members of the WWE Universe in Charlotte will now be treated to an episode of Friday Night SmackDown on February 19, 2027. Any tickets that were purchased for WWE Raw will be honored for the new show, or a refund can be requested by Tuesday, June 30. Just like with Cincinnati, roughly 4000 tickets had been sold already.
No reason was provided for this second schedule adjustment, but it now means that WWE has two open dates leading up to the first-ever Sunday Night's Main Event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on September 6. We've reached out to WWE for more information, but have yet to hear back.
14 remaining dates for upcoming Raw and SmackDown episodes
- Monday, June 29 - Monday Night Raw & Friday Night SmackDown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Monday, July 6 - Monday Night Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- Friday, July 10 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Monday, July 13 - Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Friday, July 17 - Friday Night SmackDown at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- Monday, July 20 - Monday Night Raw at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Friday, July 24 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Oakland Arena, in Oakland, California
- Monday, July 27 - Monday Night Raw at the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California
- Friday, July 31 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Monday, August 3 - Monday Night Raw at Casey Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- Monday, August 10 - Monday Night Raw at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- Monday, August 17 - Monday Night Raw at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Friday, August 28 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- Monday, September 7 - Monday Night Raw at the Legacy Center at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino