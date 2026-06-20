WWE Adjusts Summer Schedule Again By Postponing August Episode of Raw

WWE has made a second adjustment to the company's upcoming summer schedule, and once again, it involves the Queen City.

The Takedown on SI confirmed with the venue on Friday that the September 4 edition of WWE SmackDown, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, has now been canceled. No reason was given for the schedule change, and no make-up date was announced.

That Cincinnati show was one of 16 tapings for Raw and SmackDown that was announced by WWE back in May. Nearly 4000 tickets had already been sold according to WrestleTix, and those fans are set to receive automatic refunds. Folks who live near the other Queen City received a bit better bad news on Friday.

WWE's return to Charlotte, North Carolina has now been postponed

The Spectrum Center in Charlotte was scheduled to host Monday Night Raw on August 31, but the venue announced that WWE has now pushed off that event until early next year.

Members of the WWE Universe in Charlotte will now be treated to an episode of Friday Night SmackDown on February 19, 2027. Any tickets that were purchased for WWE Raw will be honored for the new show, or a refund can be requested by Tuesday, June 30. Just like with Cincinnati, roughly 4000 tickets had been sold already.

No reason was provided for this second schedule adjustment, but it now means that WWE has two open dates leading up to the first-ever Sunday Night's Main Event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on September 6. We've reached out to WWE for more information, but have yet to hear back.

14 remaining dates for upcoming Raw and SmackDown episodes

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Monday, June 29 - Monday Night Raw & Friday Night SmackDown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Monday, July 6 - Monday Night Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois



Friday, July 10 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Monday, July 13 - Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas



Friday, July 17 - Friday Night SmackDown at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York



Monday, July 20 - Monday Night Raw at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan



Friday, July 24 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Oakland Arena, in Oakland, California



Monday, July 27 - Monday Night Raw at the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California



Friday, July 31 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin



Monday, August 3 - Monday Night Raw at Casey Center in Des Moines, Iowa



Monday, August 10 - Monday Night Raw at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia



Monday, August 17 - Monday Night Raw at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York



Friday, August 28 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Monday, September 7 - Monday Night Raw at the Legacy Center at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama