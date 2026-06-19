WWE Cancels Upcoming SmackDown Taping
WWE appears to be making an adjustment to the company's fall calendar.
It was announced back in early May that WWE would be bringing episodes of Raw and SmackDown to 16 different cities across the summer and early fall, but one of those dates has now been canceled.
WWE cancels SmackDown show in Ohio
The September 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was originally scheduled for the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, but fans who log onto Ticketmaster will notice a message that reads, "unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event."
The Takedown on SI was able to confirm with the venue that the show has been canceled, but no reason was provided. There was also no mention of a future episode of SmackDown being rescheduled in the Queen City at this time. Those who purchased tickets will be issued an automatic refund.
That September 4 edition of the Blue Brand is expected to be a big one with the first ever edition of Sunday Night's Main Event taking place two days later at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
We have reached out to WWE for additional information, but have yet to get a response.
15 remaining dates for upcoming Raw and SmackDown episodes
- Monday, June 29 - Monday Night Raw & Friday Night SmackDown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Monday, July 6 - Monday Night Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- Friday, July 10 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Monday, July 13 - Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Friday, July 17 - Friday Night SmackDown at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- Monday, July 20 - Monday Night Raw at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Friday, July 24 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Oakland Arena, in Oakland, California
- Monday, July 27 - Monday Night Raw at the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California
- Friday, July 31 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Monday, August 3 - Monday Night Raw at Casey Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- Monday, August 10 - Monday Night Raw at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- Monday, August 17 - Monday Night Raw at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Friday, August 28 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- Monday, August 31 - Monday Night Raw at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Monday, September 7 - Monday Night Raw at the Legacy Center at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino