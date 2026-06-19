WWE Cancels Upcoming SmackDown Taping

WWE appears to be making an adjustment to the company's fall calendar.

It was announced back in early May that WWE would be bringing episodes of Raw and SmackDown to 16 different cities across the summer and early fall, but one of those dates has now been canceled.

WWE cancels SmackDown show in Ohio

The September 4 edition of Friday Night SmackDown was originally scheduled for the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, but fans who log onto Ticketmaster will notice a message that reads, "unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event."

I have confirmed with the Heritage Bank Center that the September 4 edition of #SmackDown in Cincinnati has been cancelled. No reason was provided, and no word on a make-good at this time. @SI_wrestling — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) June 19, 2026

The Takedown on SI was able to confirm with the venue that the show has been canceled, but no reason was provided. There was also no mention of a future episode of SmackDown being rescheduled in the Queen City at this time. Those who purchased tickets will be issued an automatic refund.

That September 4 edition of the Blue Brand is expected to be a big one with the first ever edition of Sunday Night's Main Event taking place two days later at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

We have reached out to WWE for additional information, but have yet to get a response.

15 remaining dates for upcoming Raw and SmackDown episodes

Roman Reigns | WWE

Monday, June 29 - Monday Night Raw & Friday Night SmackDown at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Monday, July 6 - Monday Night Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois



Friday, July 10 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Monday, July 13 - Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas



Friday, July 17 - Friday Night SmackDown at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York



Monday, July 20 - Monday Night Raw at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan



Friday, July 24 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Oakland Arena, in Oakland, California



Monday, July 27 - Monday Night Raw at the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California



Friday, July 31 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin



Monday, August 3 - Monday Night Raw at Casey Center in Des Moines, Iowa



Monday, August 10 - Monday Night Raw at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia



Monday, August 17 - Monday Night Raw at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York



Friday, August 28 - Friday Night SmackDown at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio



Monday, August 31 - Monday Night Raw at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina



Monday, September 7 - Monday Night Raw at the Legacy Center at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama