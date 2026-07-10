WWE Reportedly Concerned Over SummerSlam Ticket Sales

The "Biggest Party of the Summer" is just over three weeks away, and fans aren't exactly lining up in droves to get on the guest list.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take over U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, and ticket sales are falling below expectations. WrestleTix reported Thursday night that only 22,069 tickets had been sold for the first night of the show, while 23,809 tickets had been purchased for night two.

That is well below the pace of last year's event, where WWE claimed to have a two-night attendance of 113,722 inside New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, has the ability to hold a maximum capacity of 73,000 fans, meaning that WWE has sold roughly a third of the venue for each night.

Slow SummerSlam ticket sales causing concern

Thursday's report from WrestleTix had many people talking about the lack of ticket sales online, but according to insider WrestleVotes, this is something that has been a topic of conversation within WWE for the past few weeks.

“The SummerSlam ticket sale story, or lack thereof, has been a hot topic in Stamford over the past month or so,” WrestleVotes posted on X. “This isn’t a realization that came today. It’s been a concern internally for weeks.”

Only three matches have been made official for SummerSlam, as of this writing, but they include some of WWE's biggest stars. Roman Reigns will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar is returning to his hometown to face Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell.

CM PUNK IS UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION!!!! 🏆



CHICAGO HAS ERUPTED!!! pic.twitter.com/FFKaN4zk7o — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2026

CM Punk is also expected to defend his newly won WWE Championship, and assuming she's healthy enough to compete, the same goes for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer was able to provide some insight into the current state of ticket sales for SummerSlam in his Friday newsletter.

“Both shows now have an $84 get in price and have a 25 percent off sale that up to this point hasn’t helped sales in any meaningful way,” Meltzer wrote. “I don’t anticipate they expected anywhere near a sellout, but I can guarantee these numbers are not what they expected at all for such a major undertaking.”

WWE SummerSlam Card as of 7/10/26:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins | WWE

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell

Penta (c) vs. TBD for the Men's Intercontinental Championship, a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match will be held on the July 13 episode of WWE Raw