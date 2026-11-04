WWE Q3 Revenues Revealed as TKO Group Increases Projections

Business is good if you're TKO Group.

On Wednesday, the parent company of WWE and UFC reported their third-quarter earnings, revealing they brought in $1.36 billion in revenue and $277.9 million in net income.

How much did the WWE side of the house contribute to that overall number? WWE reported $399.3 million in total Q3 revenue. That number is down from $402.1 million in 2025 and represents a 1% decrease in Q3 revenue year over year.

Across all three quarters of 2026, WWE is up in overall revenue. EBITDA was also up year over year, as it was for UFC as well.

TKO Group revises revenue projections

UFC TKO WWE | UFC TKO WWE

Because of the strong quarterly numbers, TKO Group updated and raised its annual revenue projection. According to Brandon Thurston, the company reports that it will reach $5.83 billion in revenue by the end of 2026. That's an increase from the previous projection of $5.79 billion.

"Our third quarter performance reflects the secular tailwinds powering live events and experiences around the world and TKO's assets sit front and center of that premium ecosystem, said Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO Group.

"As we close out what we've called our year of execution, our decision to raise full-year guidance for the second time this year is the clearest expression of our conviction across the portfolio."

TKO reports third quarter earnings. For the second quarter in a row the company is upgrading its revenue and adjusted EBITDA (read: profit) targets.



In other words, the company's finances are even better than executives expected. https://t.co/uoyah2FpWR pic.twitter.com/PuY2WMiC0w — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 4, 2026

This weekend, WWE heads to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel PLE. Because of violence in the region, the company has had to move the show from its original venue. If WWE went ahead and canceled the event, they reportedly would lose a great deal of revenue that they were counting on for the year.

Shapiro spoke about the situation in Saudi Arabia and confirmed that the company's stance was to make sure all of its employees, wrestlers, and staff were safe during the trip. He also said that business in Saudi Arabia is crucial to hitting the company's targets.

Announced matches for Crown Jewel this weekend include world champion vs. world champion bouts, with the annual WWE Crown Jewel Championship on the line. Roman Reigns squares off against Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan faces Chelsea Green.

Other announced matches for the show include Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes in a Last Man Standing Match and The Vision vs. Je'Von Evans and Penta for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.