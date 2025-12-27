WWE Announces Stipulation For Damian Priest vs Aleister Black On Jan. 2 SmackDown

Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been at each other's throats for the past several months, but it appears this heated rivalry will finally meet its end this coming Friday night on SmackDown.

The first Blue Brand episode of the new year will emanate from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, as the show returns to a three-hour format. Priest versus Black was already set to be one of the headlining match-ups, but WWE has now added a special stipulation to the mix.

In case you missed it, the company announced on social media Friday night that Priest and Black will be competing in an Ambulance Match.

For those who are unfamiliar, an Ambulance Match is specific type of hardcore fight. There are no disqualifications, count-outs, pinfalls or submissions allowed.

The only way to earn the victory in an Ambulance Match is for a wrestler to incapacitate their opponent to the point that they can throw them into the back of an ambulance and slam the door shut.

This will be the first Ambulance Match in WWE since NXT Halloween Havoc 2024, where Ridge Holland defeated Andre Chase.

Does an Ambulance Match play right into Aleister Black's master plan?

Zelina Vega & Aleister Black | WWE

Next Friday night in Buffalo will mark the fifth televised match between Black and Priest since the beginning of August.

Their catalog already includes a brutal Last Man Standing Match, which saw Aleister emerge victorious with an assist from his wife, Zelina Vega, and this Ambulance Match stipulation now provides Black with the perfect win-win scenario. His main goal with Priest was always to drag the former World Heavyweight Champion to a much darker place than he was previously willing to go.

"I see the end game as being able to, win or lose, look him in the eyes and say, 'Look at what I've made you do,'" Black told The Takedown on SI back in November. "You're not as good as you think you are, but you shouldn't feel as much remorse as you probably feel. This is the true you. This is you cut out from your skin. This is you without the code of morality stitched to your skin. This is who you're meant to be."

The January 2 edition of SmackDown will also feature WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill taking on Michin, and an 8-woman tag team match with Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY facing the team of Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

