Latest on Injury Chelsea Green Suffered on WWE SmackDown

What is the latest on Chelsea Green's injury that took place Friday night on WWE SmackDown?

Friday's episode featured a triple threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which saw Chelsea Green take on Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton.

Despite Green's best efforts, the Women's Elimination Chamber match will be running on Tiffy Time as the former WWE Women's Champion picked up the win with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Elimination Chamber is officially running on Tiffy Time! ⏰@tiffstrattonwwe pic.twitter.com/fZDeFAaqAI — WWE (@WWE) February 7, 2026

The loss for Green was bad enough, but it was revealed the next day that she had suffered an ankle injury during the match and would miss her announced appearance in AAA, where she and NXT Superstar Ethan Page were scheduled to defend their Mixed Tag Team Titles against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.

Despite Chelsea not being able to compete, Ethan Page was forced to defend the titles without her and turned to La Hiedra to fill in for Green. Things didn't go their way, and La Hiedra was pinned by Vice to lose the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles.

Green would take to social media, furious about the title change and AAA allowing this title defense to happen while she was sidelined with an injury, tweeting out:

"The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall. Ethan, we need to talk!!!" Chelsea Green said in a post.

What is Chelsea Green's injury status?

After 48 hours of bad news for the former two-time WWE Women's United States Champion, we finally have a relatively positive update when it comes to her current injury.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer, Chelsea Green's ankle injury was a bruise and not a break. Obviously, this is a best-case scenario for her, and Meltzer doesn't expect the SmackDown star to miss too much time.

If the bruise is a Grade 1 injury, Green could be back as quickly as one to three weeks. However, as of this writing, the bruise's severity is currently unknown.

Chelsea Green | WWE

With any luck, the SmackDown Superstar will be back in action in the coming weeks. The last thing any WWE Superstar wants is to be injured on the road to WrestleMania.

On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we wish Chelsea Green a quick and painless recovery.

