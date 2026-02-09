Latest on Injury Chelsea Green Suffered on WWE SmackDown
What is the latest on Chelsea Green's injury that took place Friday night on WWE SmackDown?
Friday's episode featured a triple threat Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which saw Chelsea Green take on Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton.
Despite Green's best efforts, the Women's Elimination Chamber match will be running on Tiffy Time as the former WWE Women's Champion picked up the win with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.
The loss for Green was bad enough, but it was revealed the next day that she had suffered an ankle injury during the match and would miss her announced appearance in AAA, where she and NXT Superstar Ethan Page were scheduled to defend their Mixed Tag Team Titles against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.
Despite Chelsea not being able to compete, Ethan Page was forced to defend the titles without her and turned to La Hiedra to fill in for Green. Things didn't go their way, and La Hiedra was pinned by Vice to lose the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles.
Green would take to social media, furious about the title change and AAA allowing this title defense to happen while she was sidelined with an injury, tweeting out:
"The AUDACITY of @luchalibreaaa to throw @OfficialEGO into a match like that after I almost ended my career on Smackdown last night from a near fatal fall. Ethan, we need to talk!!!" Chelsea Green said in a post.
What is Chelsea Green's injury status?
After 48 hours of bad news for the former two-time WWE Women's United States Champion, we finally have a relatively positive update when it comes to her current injury.
According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer, Chelsea Green's ankle injury was a bruise and not a break. Obviously, this is a best-case scenario for her, and Meltzer doesn't expect the SmackDown star to miss too much time.
If the bruise is a Grade 1 injury, Green could be back as quickly as one to three weeks. However, as of this writing, the bruise's severity is currently unknown.
With any luck, the SmackDown Superstar will be back in action in the coming weeks. The last thing any WWE Superstar wants is to be injured on the road to WrestleMania.
On behalf of everyone here at The Takedown on SI, we wish Chelsea Green a quick and painless recovery.
Matt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019. He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.Follow RAWFShowtime