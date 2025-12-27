AEW Worlds End 2025: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

After a successful string of holiday-related shows, AEW is writing the final chapter of a newsworthy 2025 tonight at Worlds End in Chicago.

Instead of the Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show AEW has had in recent months, Zero Hour will begin at 7 p.m. EST and air live on YouTube. Only one Zero Hour match has been announced so far: Sisters of Sin versus Texas indie phenoms Maya World and Hyan.

The main event features Samoa Joe defending the AEW World Championship against AEW Swerve Strickland, Hangman Adam Page, and MJF. Former world champion Jamie Hayter looks to defeat Kris Statlander and regain the AEW Women's World Championship for the second time in her career.

Major highlights of Worlds End will undoubtedly be due to the Continental Classic. The winner of Kazuchika Okada versus Konosuke Takeshita will take on the winner of Kyle Fletcher versus Jon Moxley to become the new Continental Champion. Both the semifinals and the final will take place live tonight.

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship

The AEW World Championship will be defended in a four-way battle of current and former champions that know each other very well. Originally, tonight's main event was meant to be a three-way rematch of Revolution 2024 when Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page unsuccessfully challenged Joe during his first reign as champion.

That changed at Holiday Bash when MJF returned during the contract signing to cash in his All In Texas Casino Gauntlet contract to be added to the world title match at Worlds End.

There are a lot of intersecting histories and stories between the four men. Samoa Joe defeated MJF to win the title for the first time at Worlds End 2023, and he defeated Hangman Adam Page to win it the second time at Full Gear. Also, Page and Strickland are former bitter enemies who've been aligned in recent weeks against Joe and MJF.

How will that alliance hold up when the AEW World Championship is on the line? What does Samoa Joe and The Opps have up their sleeves? Also, what can we expect from MJF now that he's back in All Elite Wrestling?

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for AEW Women's World Championship

The temporary alliance between Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter from Blood & Guts and Holiday Bash is a thing of the past. Tonight, they clash over the AEW Women's World Championship in Statlander's fourth title defense and Hayter's first one-on-one world title match since losing the championship in 2023.

While Hayter seeks redemption, Statlander hopes to redeem her loss to her opponent in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament earlier this year. Which one of AEW's greatest powerhouses will prevail?

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a Continental Classic Semifinal Match

The continuous tension and hatred between AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita finally come to a head tonight in their first one-on-one match against each other.

Pride is on the line for the two members of the Don Callis Family who've continued their attempts to one-up each other over the last few months. Beyond their personal beef, Okada and Takeshita are vying to advance to the final of the Continental Classic later in the night.

Okada is the reigning Continental Champion and known as the greatest tournament wrestler of all-time, while Takeshita is fresh off winning this year's G1 Climax tournament in NJPW. In the highly anticipated first singles match of one of AEW's top rivalries, will it be the Alpha or the Rainmaker who advances to the Continental Classic final?

Whoever advances will face the winner of Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic Semifinal Match

The Continental Classic semifinals will have another first-time matchup as Kyle Fletcher takes on Jon Moxley. What they lack in history together, they make up for in individual motivation. Since he lost the TNT title, Kyle Fletcher is looking to re-assert himself as a leader in AEW as well as the Don Callis Family, which has two other members in the semifinals. Jon Moxley also has a lot to prove to his faction.

The Death Riders notably haven't been thrilled in recent months by Mox's string of submission losses. Even so, of the 3 Death Riders that participated in the Continental Classic, Moxley was the only one to advance to the semifinals. Will it be Mox or the Protostar that moves on to the final to face Kazuchika Okada or Konosuke Takeshita?

FTR (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

At Holiday Bash in Manchester, the Bang Bang Gang came up short when challenging FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They claim to have had FTR beaten during the match until Dax Harwood got his foot on the rope at the very last minute. As a result, they're demanding a rematch at Worlds End, this time in a Chicago Street Fight.

With no rules (and no rope breaks) this time around, can the Bang Bang Gang finally win tag team gold in AEW, or will FTR retain?

Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

After Mercedes Moné pinned Willow Nightingale in an 8-woman tag team match at Holiday Bash in Manchester, she demanded a shot at the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships at Worlds End. The former "14 Belts Moné" is now down to 10 belts after suffering several major losses to Alex Windsor, Red Velvet, and Kris Statlander. The CEO is now on a quest to replace the gold she lost by teaming up with ROH Women's World Champion, Athena. It won't be easy.

The inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions have history with both Moné and Athena, individually and as a team, including defeating them in the first round of the tag title tournament. Eager to make their first title defense a successful one, will Babes of Wrath be able to overcome the dream team?

Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin

Gabe Kidd is back in AEW to resume his rivalry with Darby Allin that began with Allin's crusade against the Death Riders, most notably when they were on opposite sides in the 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage main event of Forbidden Door London. At Dynamite on 34th Street, Kidd issued a challenge to Allin for Worlds End now that the latter is medically cleared.

When Darby Allin accepted the challenge backstage in Hammerstein Ballroom, Gabe Kidd responded by appearing out of nowhere and throwing Allin down the stairs. What kind of chaos will ensue when two of wrestling's biggest loose cannons face off?

Death Riders (Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Timeless Toni Storm and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Mark Briscoe) in a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

The heat between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Marina Shafir boiled over this week at Dynamite on 34th Street and Christmas Collision. Shafir continued to brutalize Mina Shirakawa even after winning their match on Wednesday. As a result, Storm made it her mission to interfere in Marina Shafir and the Death Riders' business by aligning herself with The Conglomeration.

Tonight, Shafir will team with CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta to face Storm, TNT Champion Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong in a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match. The actual parameters of the match stipulation are still unknown, but with several of AEW's biggest personalities in one ring, shenanigans are expected.

AEW Worlds End 2025 Card (Announced):

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for AEW Women's World Championship

Winner of Okada/Takeshita vs. Winner of Fletcher/Moxley in the Continental Classic Final

Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a Continental Classic Semifinal Match

Kyle Fletcher vs. Jon Moxley in a Continental Classic Semifinal Match

FTR (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang in a Chicago Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Babes of Wrath (c) vs. Mercedes Moné & Athena for the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships

Gabe Kidd vs. Darby Allin

Death Riders (Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Timeless Toni Storm and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Mark Briscoe) in a Mixed Nuts Mayhem match

Zero Hour

Sisters of Sin vs. Maya World & Hyan

