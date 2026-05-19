WWE Brings Back Major Stipulation For World Championship Match At Clash In Italy

Tribal Combat is returning to WWE.

Last week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix ended with another vicious attack by Jacob Fatu on Roman Reigns. To start the show this week, Reigns rolled up to the building and was looking for revenge. Fatu started the night in the ring and called Reigns out before Reigns could do the same.

Instead of Reigns walking out, The Usos did and they questioned why Fatu went against his word and didn't acknowledge Reigns as the tribal chief last week on the show. Fatu didn't answer, but he did attack. He dropped both Usos and then Reigns hit the ring. Reigns and Fatu brawled for a hot second, but then The Usos helped him down Fatu.

The OG Bloodline destroyed and dominated Fatu before walking out of the ring. Adam Pearce sounded like he was going to reprimand Fatu for conduct last week, but Fatu yelled for Roman Reigns on the microphone.

Fatu challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat match and Reigns accepted. Later in the show, the Raw announce team revealed that Pearce had made the match official for Clash in Italy.

Tribal Combat is on for Clash in Italy

Jacob Fatu | WWE

Tribal Combat? This is an anything goes stipulation in WWE and the loser is forced to acknowledge the other. Roman Reigns has competed in two Tribal Combat matches and won them both. The first was against Jey Uso and the second was against Solo Sikoa. This match will also be for Reigns' WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Fatu and Reigns battled at the Backlash PLE earlier this month. Reigns won that match, which sent Fatu over the edge. Reigns earned the world championship by beating CM Punk in the night two main event of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas this year.

The night after WrestleMania on Raw, Fatu interrupted the championship celebration ceremony for Reigns. He said that he wanted everything that Reigns had and that included the world championship. Fatu and Reigns took each other to the limit at Backlash, but Reigns won the match with spear after Fatu's head smashed into an exposed turnbuckle.

Clash in Italy airs live on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally on March 31. The full card and how to watch details are listed below.

WWE Clash in Italy Match Card (Announced):

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat for the World Heavyweight Championship