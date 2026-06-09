WWE Releases Date, Location and Ticket Info for Sunday Night's Main Event

As announced during Monday afternoon's edition of Raw in Paris, France, WWE is set to return to Atlanta, Georgia over Labor Day weekend.

The first-ever Sunday Night’s Main Event will emanate from the State Farm Arena on Sunday, September 6, which was previously the scheduled date for Money in the Bank in New Orleans, Louisiana.

WWE announced a scheduled adjustment prior to Monday Night Raw going live on Netflix yesterday, with the Smoothie King Center in the Big Easy now ready to host the annual Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 10.

Sunday Night's Main Event tickets go on sale this week

As announced during #WWERaw, WWE will return to Atlanta during Labor Day weekend for the first-ever Sunday Night’s Main Event on Sunday, Sept. 6, live from State Farm Arena!



MORE INFO: https://t.co/KYtp17WApZ pic.twitter.com/grqBJQvJKv — WWE (@WWE) June 9, 2026

Atlanta previously hosted Saturday Night’s Main Event in July last summer. It was part of triple header weekend that also saw A-Town welcome in NXT Great American Bash and Evolution II.

Saturday Night's Main Event that weekend was headlined by Gunther successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg, in what also turned out to be the last match in his Hall of Fame career.

In addition to Gunther beginning his Career Killer journey, Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta was also the night that Seth Rollins suffered his knee "injury" against LA Knight, which set into motion his shocking Money in the Bank cash-in on CM Punk a few weeks later at SummerSlam 2025.

Tickets for Sunday Night's Main Event will go on sale starting this Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) via Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets during an exclusive presale starting on Thursday, June 11 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT), which will run until 11:59pm ET on Ticketmaster's website.

Sunday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock in the United States, starting at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Sunday Night's Main Event is taking the place of Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 | WWE

WWE Money in the Bank has changed dates multiple times already this year, but it appears that both the company and city leaders have finally locked in Saturday, October 10.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported on Monday that this latest move has been in the works for the past month.

"The claim was that the move was made because of a scheduling matter with broadcast partners," Ross Sapp said. "There were also things connected to the city that would drive up a lot of prices for attendees in early September. This was in addition to Labor Day weekend travel."