WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top Five Favorite Wrestlers
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is now on record regarding who his top five favorite pro wrestlers are.
In a response to a social media comment while appearing on the BBC, Rhodes declared that John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Dusty Rhodes, and Sting were his favorite wrestlers. In a surprise move given their intense rivalry, Roman Reigns and The Rock were named in his fifth spot. Rhodes made sure to stipulate that the list he was revealing was how he felt in the moment he answered the question.
Rhodes has a storied history with The Rock and Roman Reigns. He defeated Reigns at WrestleMania 40 on night two this year to win the Undisputed WWE Championship and end Roman's historic run with the title that lasted 1,316 days. Because of the rivalry with Reigns, Rhodes and The Rock became enemies with The Rock pinning Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania 40 night one tag team main event. Rock teamed with Reigns and Cody with Seth Rollins for the highly anticipated bout.
Rhodes and Cena have crossed paths a couple times on WWE television, but they haven't wrestled a match yet. That could change next year, as Cena is slated to work multiple dates for WWE in what will be his last full year of competition.
As for Sting, he and Cody were both in AEW at the same time, but never got in the ring together for any kind of matches. Dusty Rhodes is Cody's father and multiple time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.
