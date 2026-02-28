There will be no Yeeting at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday night.

World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso was scheduled to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match after he won his qualifying triple threat match this past Monday night on WWE Raw, but Jey left Louisville's KFC Yum! Center in an ambulance just as Friday's episode of SmackDown went live on the air.

Jey found himself on the wrong end of a backstage stage assault, which was first announced on WWE's social media channels. It wasn't revealed who the victim of the attack was until the USA Network aired footage of Uso being loaded into the ambulance to start off the SmackDown broadcast.

Amid a sea of chaos, Jacob Fatu was heard screaming for SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to find out the identity of the perpetrator. The Samoan Werewolf was the victim of a backstage attack this past fall, and missed three months of action after several of his teeth were knocked out.

It has never been revealed who took Jacob out, but reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has always been the prime suspect. The Scottish Warrior has denied being involved, and he also claimed that he was not responsible for the attack on Jey Uso prior to SmackDown.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match will move on to challenge McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42. That opportunity that has now been stolen from Jey Uso, however, the former World Heavyweight Champion was reportedly never supposed to earn his way onto the card Saturday night.

Bronson Reed's recent injury caused multiple creative changes

Bronson Reed | WWE

Multiple outlets have reported that Bronson Reed was scheduled to qualify for the chamber, but he suffered a torn biceps during the match on Monday night and an audible was called on the fly to have Jey pin The Original El Grande Americano with a spear and a splash.

Reed will undergo surgery in the near future, if he hasn't already, and he will be out of action through the remainder of WrestleMania season and beyond.

With Jey Uso also now out with a storyline injury, several WWE Superstars made pitches to Nick Aldis for why they should take his place on Saturday night. The Vision's Logan Paul and Jacob Fatu were among them.

It was later announced that Paul and Fatu will face each other on SmackDown to determine who will get the final spot inside the chamber. We will have the result of that match covered here on The Takedown on SI.