WWE Files to Trademark Name of  7-Time Hardcore Champion

WWE is getting back into the Spike Dudley business.

Spike Dudley was a member of Team 3D back in the WWE Attitude Era and is a multiple-time champion in the company. Dudley is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, European Champion, Tag Team Champion, and 7-time Hardcore Champion in the company.

In May, Dudley applied to trademark the Spike Dudley name for merchandising purposes. That trademark was challenged and opposed by WWE. In September, WWE filed for an extension of the opposition, which would allow an additional three months to file the challenge in order. The trademark battle between both parties appears to be over.

WWE files Spike Dudley trademark

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According to The Wrestling Observer, Dudley abandoned his trademark request on November 1. Subsequently, WWE filed its own trademark for the Spike Dudley name on November 6. The filing includes:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network."

Dudley was the third man in Team 3D with The Dudley Boyz during one of the most popular periods in WWE history. The Dudley Boyz are nine-time tag team champions, and the duo entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, but Spike Dudley was not part of that induction.

Spike Dudley is known for his hardcore style and is known for some of the wildest bumps in Attitude Era history. Dudley played a key role in establishing the TLC matches, working with The Dudley Boyz in their wild ladder matches against The Hardys and Edge & Christian.

Later in his run, Dudley had a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin, where he attempted to avenge his girlfriend, Molly Holly, who had been insulted by the then-WWE Champion.

Dudley hasn't wrestled a match since 2023. Throughout his career, Dudley spent time in ECW, TNA, and Japan. Though he hasn't wrestled a match since 2023, Dudley was present at Bound For Glory in 2025 when The Dudley Boyz took on The Hardys in a massive winner-take-all TLC match for both the TNA and NXT World Tag Team Championships. Dudley was on hand to witness the match but didn't get involved. In the match, The Hardys were victorious and sent D'Von Dudley into retirement.