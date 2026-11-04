WWE Main Event Preview (11/4/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

WWE has a huge four-hour block of professional wrestling in store for fans tonight.

It starts with a special Wednesday Night edition of NXT on The CW Network that will feature appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk will also challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. And because of that post-election night show, the start of WWE Main Event will be pushed back a couple of hours.

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige will be in action when the show does get underway at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on Rumble. Not too far removed from her win over Nikki Bella on the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, Paige will look to stack victories when she goes one-on-one with Candice LeRae.

Don't miss WWE Main Event on @rumblevideo

TOMORROW NIGHT! 👊



📺 SPECIAL START TIME 10 ET/7 PT on @rumblevideo pic.twitter.com/5f6Z34dr4D — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2026

Elsewhere in the women's division, Giulia will step back into the ring following her brutal Street Fight with Blake Monroe. The Beautiful Madness will face another tough challenge in Nia Jax, who will make her return to television for the first time since she lost her WWE Women's Championship Match last month against Chelsea Green.

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix will also wrestle tonight in what should be an exciting cross-brand battle with the highly underrated Akira Tozawa, and former NJPW star Kyoki will get an opportunity to show off his skills as well.

Kyoki and Shinsuke Nakamura were scheduled to face The MFT's in a non-title match a couple weeks back, but that match never began. Kyoki stole the staff of Haku before the bell rang and that spaked a pull-apart brawl with the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.

The next chapter of this rivalry will be written tonight when the Ticking Time Bomb goes up against the monstrous Talla Tonga in singles action, but you can bet that their respective tag team partners will not be too far away from the action.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Main Event, which was filmed prior to the most recent editions of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw.

WWE Main Event special time:

Time: 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Main Event tonight:

Watch: Rumble

WWE Main Event location:

Location: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE Main Event card:

Paige vs. Candice LeRae | WWE

Paige vs. Candice LeRae

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Akira Tozawa

Giulia vs. Nia Jax

Kyoki vs. WWE Tag Team Champion Talla Tonga