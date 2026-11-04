WWE Main Event Preview (11/4/26): Special Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
WWE has a huge four-hour block of professional wrestling in store for fans tonight.
It starts with a special Wednesday Night edition of NXT on The CW Network that will feature appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk will also challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. And because of that post-election night show, the start of WWE Main Event will be pushed back a couple of hours.
Former WWE Divas Champion Paige will be in action when the show does get underway at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) on Rumble. Not too far removed from her win over Nikki Bella on the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, Paige will look to stack victories when she goes one-on-one with Candice LeRae.
Elsewhere in the women's division, Giulia will step back into the ring following her brutal Street Fight with Blake Monroe. The Beautiful Madness will face another tough challenge in Nia Jax, who will make her return to television for the first time since she lost her WWE Women's Championship Match last month against Chelsea Green.
AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix will also wrestle tonight in what should be an exciting cross-brand battle with the highly underrated Akira Tozawa, and former NJPW star Kyoki will get an opportunity to show off his skills as well.
Kyoki and Shinsuke Nakamura were scheduled to face The MFT's in a non-title match a couple weeks back, but that match never began. Kyoki stole the staff of Haku before the bell rang and that spaked a pull-apart brawl with the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions.
The next chapter of this rivalry will be written tonight when the Ticking Time Bomb goes up against the monstrous Talla Tonga in singles action, but you can bet that their respective tag team partners will not be too far away from the action.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of WWE Main Event, which was filmed prior to the most recent editions of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw.
WWE Main Event special time:
Time: 10 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Main Event tonight:
Watch: Rumble
WWE Main Event location:
Location: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
WWE Main Event card:
- Paige vs. Candice LeRae
- AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Akira Tozawa
- Giulia vs. Nia Jax
- Kyoki vs. WWE Tag Team Champion Talla Tonga
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino