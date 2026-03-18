WWE Hall of Famer Declares Brock Lesnar Made Oba Femi on Raw

Is Oba Femi already a made man after last night's episode of WWE Raw? This WWE Hall of Famer certainly believes so.

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw kicked off with a tease that WWE would be running back a match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. These men previously faced off for the Universal Championship back at WrestleMania 35. Fortunately, this was all a swerve to introduce Oba Femi as The Beast Incarnate's opponent instead.

Just when it appeared that Lesnar was about to get his hands on Rollins, The Ruler made his presence felt, laying out Lesnar with the Fall From Grace before placing his boot on The Beast's chest and pointing at the WrestleMania sign, officially answering his open challenge at the Showcase of the Immortals. It was a moment that wrestling fans won't soon forget.

Bully Ray believes Brock Lesnar made Oba Femi on Raw

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray put over the segment between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi on the show, declaring that in just 60 seconds, Lesnar made Femi a star.

"In that moment right there. I really hope to myself that every naysayer in the world had their moment of clarity," Bully Ray said. "The light bulb went off on top of their head, and in that one moment in time, they said to themselves, now I get it. Now I see why Brock is so smart. Now I know why Brock is so valuable. Now I know why Brock is so selective.

"Because what Brock Lesnar did for Oba Femi last night in less than 60 seconds is more than most talents at Brock's level can do for others in an hour. Oba Femi was made right in that moment, just like Drew McIntyre was made right in the moment when he Claymore'd Brock over the top rope in the Royal Rumble like five years ago. Brock is very selective. He knows when, where, why, and how. Amazing, absolutely amazing segment last night."

Dave and Bully give their take on what happened between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi on #wweraw pic.twitter.com/yme4iZTBPE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 17, 2026

Oba Femi won't be a made man unless he defeats Lesnar at WrestleMania 42

Last night's moment between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar was undoubtedly awesome. It was the perfect way to kick off an episode of WWE Raw on the road to WrestleMania 42. And yes, this segment certainly seemed like a star-making moment for Femi.

However, if they fail to capitalize on this moment next month at the Showcase of the Immortals, it will mean absolutely nothing in the grand scheme of things.

WWE needs to ensure that WrestleMania is not only a spectacle but a platform for casual fans to be properly introduced to the future main eventers of this company. There are plenty of casual wrestling fans who only watch WrestleMania every year. They don't watch Raw or SmackDown; they tune in to the company's biggest show of the year and move on til the following year.

Oba Femi | Netflix

This year, WWE has the opportunity to show these yearly viewers that things are changing and that it isn't the same company they tuned in to last year. Things are changing, and the hierarchy of the roster is evolving.

A decisive Oba Femi win at WrestleMania over Brock Lesnar not only makes The Ruler, but it also symbolizes that the next generation of WWE Superstars is ready to step into the spotlight, and that couldn't come at a better time than now.