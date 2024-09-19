WWE Has Approached Kevin Owens And Others About Contract Extensions [REPORT]
Kevin Owens' WWE contract status has received heavy attention this year. He first made headlines after telling Metro UK back in May that his contract was set to expire early next year. When the Takedown on SI had a chance to speak with the former Universal Champion ahead of Bash in Berlin, he told us there had been no change in his standing with the company.
The status quo, however, has apparently now changed.
In the process of confirming a PWInsider report about WWE making a concerted effort to reach out to talents much further in advance of their deals expiring, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp found out specifically that WWE has reached out to Owens regarding a new contract.
While Ross Sapp made no mention of a deal being imminent or the likihood of one getting reached, he at least confirmed that communication between both parties has been made.
No surprise here, but Ross Sapp is also reporting that AEW has long had major interest in making Kevin Owens All Elite if or when he becomes available. Tony Khan is expected to make KO an offer if he reaches free agency ahead of WrestleMania next year.
