WWE Friday Night Smackdown Moving To Three Hours In January 2025 [REPORT]
WWE Smackdown will undergo another significant change next year.
With Monday Night Raw moving to Netflix in January 2025, Smackdown will now be adding a third hour starting the same time, according to a report by Wrestle Votes Radio.
Before we move off of SmackDown, our first real WrestleVotes tidbit here, as we get going on this backstage pass regarding SmackDown, is that we have learned that starting on the January 3 show 2025, Smackdown will indeed shift to three hours.
The other big news here is the rumor that once the show ends, it will be available on Netflix, which we haven’t heard elsewhere. Those are the internal talkings right now is that probably the day after Smackdown will be available on Netflix. But the real nugget here is that starting January 3, that show will be three hours.
This news comes after the Blue brand moved back to USA Network after a five year stint on FOX.
Last week during the USA premiere, Smackdown saw several changes, including a fresh aesthetic featuring vibrant colors and a new theme song from Megan Thee Stallion.
But Smackdown isn't the only show that will see several changes.
Raw will be going back to a two-hour format on October 7th until its move to the popular streaming service, Netflix. The Red brand has been three hours long for over a decade, dating back to 2012.
