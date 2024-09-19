Alexa Bliss Reveals She's Done Voiceover Work For Netflix Show
This morning, Netflix released the new series "The Queen Of Villains". Shortly after that dropped, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss revealed on social media that she voiced the character Maki Ueda in the series.
Bliss wrote:
Such an honor to voiceover
For Maki Ueda in the incredible series “The Queen of Villians”! Thank you to the amazing team & @netflix for this unforgettable experience 🖤 Check out “The Queen of Villians” now available on Netflix!! I loved every second of it 🙌🏻
The series is based on real life Japanese female wrestler Dump Matsumoto, who became one of the most famous wrestling villains in Japanese history. Starring in the series is Yuriyan Retriever, Erika Karata and Ayame Gorika.
Netflix's describes the series as:
Set in the wild '80s, a kind-hearted girl transforms into a bloodthirsty pro wrestler who thrives in chaotic brawls, turning an entire nation against her.
Bliss hasn't appeared on any WWE program since 2023, after facing Bianca Blair in the Women's Royal Rumble. It is not known when or if she will appear again.
