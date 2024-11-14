WWE ID: A Complete Guide To The Newest Recruits
The WWE ID program is the global pro wrestling company's way of funneling some of the best indie talent into their developmental system. It's a smart play, but it's also a great deal for upcoming talent who may need incentives and guidance to make it to the next level, i.e. NXT.
So, who are the WWE ID prospects, and how did they get on WWE's radar?
This article will be regularly updated as new recruits are announced.
Zayda Steel
Forget Lex Luger--"The Real Deal" Zayda Steel is the total package. A seemingly ready-made WWE Superstar, Steel has a fantastic look, good promo skills, incredible in-ring abilities, and just seems to get it. WWE scouted her from the H20 Wrestling promotion in Philadelphia.
Steel began her professional wrestling career in August 2022. The 21-year-old wrestling prodigy has thus far performed domestically and internationally, working for Major League Wrestling, Warriors of Wrestling (WOW), and Japanese women's promotion Marigold. Steel held the WOW Women's Championship for 301 days, a stellar run that put her on WWE's radar.
Steel has a big match currently scheduled against Masha Slamovich in NJ on November 22, for Northeast indie promotion, Arrival.
- Debut: 2022
- Finisher: Unprettier
- Trainers: Brian Johnson, Diego Cruz, Drolix
Bryce Donovan
If you took Big Bill, made him faster, more athletic, and gave him a more diverse moveset, it would look something like Bryce Donovan (Granted, Bill is bigger, stronger, and has a better look). Donovan can move just as fast as smaller talent but hit like a wrecking ball. He's not a huge-huge guy but he works like one, and with the success of Gunther, it's easy to see why WWE ID'd him.
Coming out of Create A Pro in 2016, Donovan plied his trade at CAP, Wrestling Open, Ring of Honor, and had a few matches on AEW Dark and Dynamite. From 2022 to 2023, Donovan held the CAP Championship for a total of 517 days. He's currently on his third run with the CAP Tag Team Championship with partner Evil Kip. Also, he uses a very cool and unique finisher, Damocles.
- Debut: 2016
- Finisher: Damocles
- Trainer: Brian Myers
Cappuccino Jones
"Cold Brew" Cappuccino Jones, like Zayda Steel, made his debut in 2022 and is one of the first three indie wrestlers to get WWE's stamp of approval. Jones uses solid striking abilities, including a sweet spinning palm strike, and high-flying offense to down his foes.
Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and weighing less than 200 lbs., Jones is a smaller competitor but has tons of charisma and athleticism. He's made his home at Wrestling for a Cause, Core Professional Wrestling (CPW), and made a single appearance at ROH and AEW, respectively. Jones is currently on a 311-day run as CPW champion.
- Debut: 2022
- Finisher: Froggy Brew, The Decafinator
"Cartwheel" Jack Summit
Looking for the next great high-flyer? Look no further, because Jack Cartwheel is HIM. Hailing from Sacramento, CA, Jack "Cartwheel" Summit is an innovative performer with a gymnastics background who cut his teeth in Mexico. Several years ago, Konnan dubbed him the next great high-flyer. Now, that prophecy is coming true.
Over the past few years, Summit's trimmed down and bulked up, certainly looking the part of a professional wrestler. He has appeared in Game Changer Wrestling, NWA, ROH, AAA, and AEW among others. If you like Ricochet, then you're going to love Summit.
- Debut: 2019
- Finisher: Top Rope Cartwheel
- Trainer: Sir Samurai
Zara Zakher
Another California native, Zara Zakher is 22 years old and has the least in-ring experience on this list, having debuted in July 2023. But, don't let that fool you. Zakher is a prodigy in every sense of the word. She's extremely athletic, agile, boasts an innovative moveset, and sports an excess of charisma--she may be the most exciting WWE ID prospect to date.
Zakher uses a hybrid style of high-flying and power moves. She also was trained by an incredible list of talent including B-Boy, Fred Rosser, and Kushida, something that accounts for her quick learning ability. "The Petite Powerhouse" will stun fans when she makes her eventual debut on WWE programming.
- Debut: 2023
- Finisher: Control Z
- Trainers: J2 Mattioli, Michael Hopkins, Robin Shaw, Jordan Cruz, B-Boy, Fred Rosser, Kushida, CJ Tino
Sean Legacy
Sean Legacy has one of the lengthier and more experienced careers in the WWE ID program and yet is still in his 20s. A pro wrestler for eight years, Legacy is a high-flyer with a very similar moveset as Ricochet and Ruckus before him. He's also incredibly innovative with a great look.
In 2023, Legacy wrestled most of his matches in Pro Wrestling Noah, where he shined as one of the best gaijin in the company. As far as output is concerned, 2024 has been Legacy's most productive year since his debut and is likely a factor in WWE catching wind of the young flyer. In addition to NOAH, he's appeared in GWF, WXW, West Coast Championship Wrestling, and one match for AEW in 2020.
- Debut: 2016
- Finisher: Shambles, 450 Splash
