WWE Is Reportedly Set To Call Up NXT Talent — Here's Who It Should Be

The WWE main roster is reportedly set to get some additions in the coming months.

A recent report by Bryan Alvarez indicates that some big NXT stars could be headed for WWE Raw or SmackDown. There was no indication when the call-ups would take place or what level of NXT star they would be.

The call-up news isn't shocking. Earlier this fall, it was reported that SmackDown would be returning to a three-hour weekly show when the calendar turned to 2026. WWE Raw on Monday nights typically runs two and a half hours, and the company has more special events and PLEs than ever.

An influx of talent in the arms of Triple H is certainly necessary given those circumstances. The question is, who gets the call?

WWE has had a fluctuating developmental system in NXT since 2015. Notable top WWE acts like Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bron Breakker, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and plenty of others cut their teeth in NXT before jumping to the red or blue brand.

Earlier this year, WWE permanently brought a batch of NXT talent to the main roster. Guilia, Stephanie Vaquer, and others moved up, and many made an impact right away. Both Vaquer and Guilia won championships just a few months after their main roster debuts.

Stephanie Vaquer | WWE

Right now in NXT, there is a plethora of talent that should be moved up to the main roster. Not all of them will be top WWE stars on WrestleMania marquees, but all can influence the product in a meaningful way.

These are the NXT talents that should be fast-tracked to the main roster when it reportedly expands at the beginning of the new year. Let's start with the men's division.

Trick Williams

It's strange to say, but Williams is an experienced veteran in NXT at this point. He's seen it all and done it all. Williams has been a background act with Carmelo Hayes and the face of the NXT brand as its champion. Plus, he helped usher in the NXT and TNA era by winning the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

There just isn't much else for Williams to do in NXT. Because he hasn't gotten the main roster call, Williams has played jobber in a handful of feuds and if that continues, his value will be diminished by the time he moves up. That time is now. Sometimes you outgrow the pond and Williams has done exactly that inside WWE developmental.

Ethan Page

Page is a content juggernaut. Top main roster talent doesn't simply require someone to be good on the microphone or good in the ring. Those talents need to be good at everything and anything.

Page mirrors Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Neither of those guys were ever the face of WWE on Raw or SmackDown, but they always got lots of time to do what they do. Why? Because they can do anything.

Same with Ethan Page. You need comedy? Page can do it. Intense violence from a vicious heel? Page can do it. In-ring promos? Check. Matches? Check. Backstage vignettes? Check. Page checks all the boxes and Triple H can confidently lean on him to deliver strongly across the board.

Oba Femi

Oba Femi | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Like Trick Williams, Femi has done it all in NXT. Plus, because of his size and presence, it's awkward on television when he isn't the champion or involved in championship level programs. On the main roster, Femi needs to get a major push. Advocating for him to get the call to Raw or SmackDown now comes with that caveat.

Femi is big, strong, can work, but has also very much developed a personality that can play well on weekly television. He's a shining star of the WWE developmental system and should be treated like it when it's his turn.

It's possible that the NXT women's division is even more primed to be poached by Triple H than the men's roster. And it was already hit up pretty good earlier this year when Raw added Stephanie Vaquer and Smackdown added Guilia. Which women should hit the main roster next? Here you go.

Jacy Jayne

Yes, Jacy Jayne is the NXT Women's Champion, but that has never stopped the main roster before. Jayne is a seasoned NXT veteran at this point. Like Ethan Page, she can work, talk, and produce in whatever sort of sports entertainment production Triple H needs.

Jayne also has value in that she's someone who doesn't necessarily need a push to pack a punch once she gets the call. Jayne is a strong heel who gets over even in losing. Leaving that value in NXT is a waste of resources.

Jordynne Grace

Grace is a tremendous talent for WWE to have officially acquired this year. Because she's so fantastic, she sticks out in NXT as leaps and bounds ahead of others. Grace isn't really a developmental talent and the show features more and more of those each week. She's got to shine elsewhere.

Grace against Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley are all instant upper mid-card feuds that Triple H has available to him. An embarrassment of riches.

Lola Vice

Lola Vice falls directly into the category of "ready as she'll ever be." I don't know if Vice is going to main event PLE's around the world, but she's found a good character and can successfully fill television time. Vice may actually be enhanced by the main roster style production that WWE gives Raw and SmackDown on a regular basis.

Notable omissions

Let's address the elephant in the room here. I realize that top NXT stars like Je'Von Evans, Blake Monroe, and Ricky Saints aren't listed above. The reason is simple.

All three of those talents have upsides on the main roster that need special attention. Because they can be huge stars for the company, more seasoning in NXT and test runs as faces of that brand is important for them to have.

Blake Monroe | WWE

NXT has always had eras of performers. When one era leaves, the other slides in. When Trick Williams and Oba Femi head to the main roster, there's a void left that Evans and Saints can fill. Same with Blake Monroe.

That fact that they aren't on this list isn't a shot at them. It's a recognition of just how paramount they may be to the future.