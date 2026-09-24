WWE Makes Two Major Company Announcements

It never stops in WWE.

On Thursday, and on the heels of falling behind AEW on this year's PWI Top 500 list, WWE made two major company announcements. The first was regarding the company's long-running program, WWE Main Event.

The WWE announced Thursday that the Main Event program would be moving to the Rumble streaming platform. The show will premiere on October 14 and run every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST. The company will use the Rumble platform to continue expanding its digital content distribution. WWE Main Event content previously aired on YouTube.

WWE and Rumble | WWE

“Serving a digital-first audience is a core focus for WWE, and Rumble has built an accessible platform that is committed to delivering premium sports and entertainment programming,” said Alex Varga, EVP, WWE.

In a statement from the Rumble Chief Content Officer, the company heralded the partnership as one that will continue to deliver premium sports and entertainment content to its audience.

WWE announces annual Holiday Tour dates

The second announcement was regarding WWE live events later this year. WWE announced it would hit the road once again for its annual Holiday Tour, beginning on December 3rd and hitting many of the major cities in the United States.

Thursday December 3, Rockford, Illinois in the BMO Center

Saturday December 26, New York, New York in Madison Square Garden

Saturday December 26, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania in Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

Sunday December 27, Syracuse, New York in Oncenter War Memorial

Sunday December 27, Hampton, Virginia in the Hampton Coliseum

Monday December 28, Tampa, Florida in Benchmark International Arena -- WWE Raw and SmackDown

Tuesday December 29, Detroit, Michigan in Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday December 29, Nashville, Tennessee in Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday December 30, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday December 30, Columbus, Georgia in the Columbus Civic Center

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, October 2, with a presale on October 1:

WWE will head to Chicago this weekend for a head-to-head battle with AEW All Out, which takes place on Saturday and will feature Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Men's World Championship.

WWE is countering that event with a special AAA Worlds Collide event. The show will feature top AAA talent, as well as top main roster talent. Oba Femi is currently promoted for the event. CM Punk is also promoted for the show and will wrestle in a trios match main event against The Judgment Day.