Broadcast Plans for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Remain Uncertain

WWE is less than 10 days out from putting on the latest edition of Worlds Collide, a joint show featuring wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown and Lucha Libre AAA, but the company has yet to announce any firm broadcast plans for the show.

Worlds Collide will take place inside the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois at the same time that the Now Arena, which is roughly 20 miles away, will host the annual All Out pay-per-view put on by rival promotion All Elite Wrestling.

It should be a successful night for both companies. AEW has already sold out the Now Arena for their show that will be headlined by Will Ospreay defending his Men's World Championship against Jon Moxley, and tickets are moving very well for Worlds Collide, which only has one match that's officially been announced by WWE.

Roxanne Perez | WWE

Roxanne Perez will challenge La Catalina for the Reina de Reinas Championship on Saturday, September 26, an opportunity she earned last weekend at AAA Triplemanía 34. The Allstate Arena, meantime, is advertising four additional matches for Worlds Collide, including one that features the Second City Saint.

According to the venue, CM Punk will team with Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano to take on Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Omos in a six-man tag team match. Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and others will also be in action that night. But the question remains, will fans be able to watch the show live?

It remains unclear when and how fans will be able to watch Worlds Collide

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that there is a good chance that Worlds Collide will not be broadcast live next Saturday night, although a source told him that could change sometime in the next nine days.

"The show was promoted in Chicago to counterprogram AEW All In in the same city," Ross Sapp said in his report. "It is important to note the element that it could change, but sources in WWE did say that as of Tuesday Worlds Collide was effectively expected internally to be a live event."

There is a belief amongst some in WWE that if Worlds Collide does end up being broadcast, it will likely end up on YouTube or Club WWE, which is where subscribers can now watch the live event match in Chile where Stephanie Vaquer defeated Liv Morgan to win back the Women's World Championship.

We'll provide more information on Worlds Collide just as soon as more firm broadcast information becomes available.