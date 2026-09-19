Cody Rhodes Makes Profane Promise to Randy Orton in Unaired WWE SmackDown Footage

Cody Rhodes is vowing not to hesitate the next time that Randy Orton is in the line of fire.

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown took place in Corpus Christi, Texas, where the American Nightmare took part in a sit-down interview with commentator Michael Cole. Speaking for the first time since he lost to Randy Orton at Sunday Night’s Main Event, Cody admitted that he made a mistake when he hesitated to deliver the punt kick to his former mentor.

That hesitation directly led to Rhodes eating an RKO and losing the match, and Cody promised that he would not make the same mistake if he ever found himself in a similar position again. Those were his final words on the matter that aired live on the USA Network, but after the segment was over, Rhodes had a bit more to say.

Cody Rhodes promised to kick Orton's "f---ing head off."

Sometimes you need to keep the camera rolling to get to the truth. @CodyRhodes #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Jrvwd3rAWz — Triple H (@TripleH) September 19, 2026

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted additional footage of the conversation between Rhodes and Cole onto social media Friday night, which you can watch above, and Cody was heard doubling down on his promise in a much more malicious manner.

"When it happens again, I'm gonna kick his f---ing head off," Rhodes said calmly to Michael Cole before walking off set.

The friendship between Rhodes and Orton has completely dissolved into bitter hatred and resentment stemming from their mutual desire to be the WWE Champion. Cody successfully defended the title against The Viper at WrestleMania 42, but left Allegiant Stadium with a size 14 boot print on the side of his skull.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Orton would not be seen on television again until SummerSlam, when he slithered into the ring and dropped Rhodes with an RKO out of nowhere to cost him the WWE Championship in his match with CM Punk.

The victory over Rhodes at Sunday Night's Main Event should have put Orton in position to challenge for his 15th world title, but the main event scene on SmackDown is ridiculously stacked at the moment. Reigning WWE Champion Sami Zayn has no less than seven potential challengers chasing after him, including CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Gunther, Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano.

Randy was given an opportunity to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Friday, but after he hit Rey Fenix with an RKO, Trick Williams knocked him out of the ring with a Trick Shot and pinned Fenix off of Orton's handiwork to punch his ticket to New Orleans on Saturday, October 10.

It's unclear at this time what's next for Randy Orton's quest to become a 15-time World Champion, or when he'll cross paths with Cody Rhodes once again.