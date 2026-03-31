WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match Announced for WrestleMania 42

Penta is going to walk into WrestleMania 42 as the Men's Intercontinental Champion, but it's far from a guarantee that he'll be leaving Allegiant Stadium next month with the gold still around his waist.

The veteran luchador has already racked up four successful title defenses in less than a month, including Monday night at Madison Square Garden against former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Much to Kofi's credit, he continously told Grayson Waller to stay out of the match because he wanted to win his fifth Men's Intercontinental Champion on his own. Kingston was able to connect with Trouble in Paradise, but Penta was just able to kick out at two. He would then counter a superplex attempt and hit Kofi with a Mexican Destroyer to retain his title.

THAT is how you defend the Intercontinental Title! 🏆



Well done, @PENTAELZEROM! pic.twitter.com/MNR6wq0LQQ — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026

On the very night he won the title from Dominik Mysterio, Penta vowed to be a fighting champion. He's now going to put his money where his mouth is on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Following his victory over Kofi Kingston, Penta cut another fiery promo in front of the New York crowd and announced that he would be defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match next month in Las Vegas.

Michael Cole later announced that Penta's challengers will include Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Rusev and JD McDonagh.

Finn Balor | WWE

This was the second match on the night to made official for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' as Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are set to go one-on-one.

It was three weeks ago when The PrinXe was kicked out of the Judgment Day, and he appeared on Raw Monday night via a pre-recorded promo to issue a challenge to Dirty Dom.

It also appears that Gunther will be the one to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42, after the Ring General saved Paul Heyman from another beatdown at the hands of The Visionary. That match has yet to be officially announced.

WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match