WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match Announced for WrestleMania 42
Penta is going to walk into WrestleMania 42 as the Men's Intercontinental Champion, but it's far from a guarantee that he'll be leaving Allegiant Stadium next month with the gold still around his waist.
The veteran luchador has already racked up four successful title defenses in less than a month, including Monday night at Madison Square Garden against former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.
Much to Kofi's credit, he continously told Grayson Waller to stay out of the match because he wanted to win his fifth Men's Intercontinental Champion on his own. Kingston was able to connect with Trouble in Paradise, but Penta was just able to kick out at two. He would then counter a superplex attempt and hit Kofi with a Mexican Destroyer to retain his title.
On the very night he won the title from Dominik Mysterio, Penta vowed to be a fighting champion. He's now going to put his money where his mouth is on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
Following his victory over Kofi Kingston, Penta cut another fiery promo in front of the New York crowd and announced that he would be defending his Men's Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match next month in Las Vegas.
Michael Cole later announced that Penta's challengers will include Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Rusev and JD McDonagh.
This was the second match on the night to made official for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' as Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are set to go one-on-one.
It was three weeks ago when The PrinXe was kicked out of the Judgment Day, and he appeared on Raw Monday night via a pre-recorded promo to issue a challenge to Dirty Dom.
It also appears that Gunther will be the one to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42, after the Ring General saved Paul Heyman from another beatdown at the hands of The Visionary. That match has yet to be officially announced.
WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship
- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship
- Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match
- Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com