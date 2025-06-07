WWE Money In The Bank 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
Two superstars will earn a potential career-defining opportunity at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
Who will climb the ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase to move one step closer to cashing in on a WWE champion?
In the men’s match, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Andrade, Penta, and El Grande Americano face off in what figures to be a chaotic showdown.
Rollins has already successfully cashed in once his career during the WrestleMania 31 main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in 2015, and he has plenty of momentum right now with the backing of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.
Will that be enough to allow “The Architect” to tie CM Punk’s record with a second Money in the Bank win? Is the third time the charm for Knight in his third consecutive appearance in this match? Or could Americano be the wild card to spoil the fun for everyone?
There are several intriguing possibilities in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match as well, with Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, Guilia, and Stephanie Vaquer all aiming for victory.
Bliss would also be a two-time winner if she grabs the briefcase, but she’ll have to go through the dominant Ripley, the ruthless Naomi, and three hungry call-ups in Perez, Guilia, and Vaquer.
As if that wasn’t enough, Money in the Bank will also feature a huge tag team match with plenty at stake for all four men as John Cena is set to team Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.
Rhodes made his WWE return during a recent edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he is trying to settle the score with Cena after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Meanwhile, Jey must juggle the requirements of this match and his upcoming clash with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on next week’s Raw.
Also on the card is Lyra Valkyria defending the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch, with “The Man” stating that if she loses, she will not challenge for the title again as long as Valkyria is champion.
However, if Lynch wins, Valkyria must raise her hand in the middle of the ring.
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of Money in the Bank starting at 7 p.m. ET.
- There's a new addition to the card as Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Octagon Jr. after a brawl between the two at WWE Worlds Collide. Full results here.
- Victor Solomon from The Voice starts the show with The Star-Spangled Banner.
- Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Guilia vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match kicks things off. Which superstar will climb the ladder and earn her opportunity at gold?
- Nice sequence early with the veterans of Ripley, Bliss, and Naomi taking out the newcomers in Perez, Guilia, and Vaquer. Naomi is the most experienced in this type of match, and she uses her athleticism to send Vaquer face-first on the ladder.
- It's Ripley's turn to dominate, as she goes face to face with Guilia given the recent history between the two on Raw. Ripley also drops Naomi on a ladder, then goes for a Razor's Edge on Perez but she counters with a hurricanrana and springboard moonsault. Wow!
- Perez and Guilia team up to try to destroy Ripley, and they stack a bunch of ladders on her for good measure. They forgot about Naomi, who grabs one of the other ladders but it's Vaquer in to thwart her plans. Guilia stops Vaquer's momentum with a huge suplex after Vaquer unsuccessfully tries to carry Guilia up the ladder on her back.
- Bliss gets in on the action as she powerbombs Vaquer, and then she pushes over the ladder to send Perez and Guilia flying off of it. However, Perez and Guilia bring back more of their previous tag team chemistry until Perez attacks Guilia from behind. Ripley is back! Mami goes after Guilia and then throws her into Naomi.