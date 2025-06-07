WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Results [6/7/25]: Vikingo Retains AAA Mega Championship
El Hijo del Vikingo is still the AAA Mega Champion after a breathtaking main event at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.
Vikingo fought through an apparent leg injury to knock off a very game Chad Gable in the closing moments of this historic event in Los Angeles.
Despite having a noticeable limp, Vikingo delivered the running double knees into the corner before pulling off a picture perfect 630 splash from the top rope. Gable had his chances, but once again just could not overcome the 'dark arts' of Lucha Libre.
It's actually a good thing that Gable didn't qualify for tonight's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Pulling double duty after this battle with Vikingo would be a tough ask. Thankfully, El Grande Americano will be fresh as a daisy (keep kayfabe alive).
The NXT North American Championship was also on the line as All Ego Ethan Page defended his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice teamed up against AAA's Dalys and Chik Tormenta and even Dirty Dom Mysterio got involved in the action at Worlds Collide. He wasn't even booked for the show!
Here's everything you may have missed at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.
Worlds Collide Match Results:
Octagón Jr, Aero Star and Mr. Iguana defeated Lince Dorado, Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro in a Six-Man Match. The entire match with one giant highlight reel that saw Cruz Del Toro and Mr. Iguana make themselves some new fans. Octagón picked up the win for his team with an impressive moonsault fallaway slam from the top rope.
Octagón and Dominik Mysterio, who was watching the match at ringside, ended up in a pull apart brawl after it was over. Dom challenged Octagón to an IC Title match at Money in the Bank.
Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice defeated Dalys and Chik Tormenta. The Dark Angel had herself a successful warm up for Money in the Bank with this tag team bout. Vaquer picked up the win for her team by pinning her former teacher with the SVB. She then declared herself ready to become Ms. Money in the Bank.
Legado Del Fantasma defeated Dr. Wagner Jr, Pagano & Psycho Clown in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. After Berto took out both Pagano and Psycho Clown with spear into the the timekeeper's area, Santos Escobar took care of business against Wagner by dropping him with a Phantom Driver to score the three count.
Ethan Page defeated Je'Von Evans, Rey Fenix and Laredo Kid in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain the NXT North American Championship. This was a spectacular match-up that gave all four men a chance to shine. Page even took to the air on several occasions to match his high-flying challengers. Ego ended up catching Laredo with a Twisted Grin while Evans and Fenix were on the outside of the ring and retained the gold.
El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Chad Gable to retain the AAA Mega Championship. An incredible performance for the leader of American Made was all for naught. Vikingo held onto his title with a 630 splash after a tough back-and-forth battle. Go out of your way to watch this one if you missed it.
